Jamaat to hold protest march in Sylhet on July 28

Jamaat-e-Islami did not get permission to hold divisional rally in Sylhet despite two applications to the police. In this situation, the group has appealed to the police for permission to hold a protest march.Secretary of Sylhet Mahanagar Jamaat Md Shahjahan Ali confirmed this on Tuesday around noon. He said Jamaat wants to hold a protest march in Sylhet City as part of the central programme on July 28. For this, a n application has been submitted to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday.According to Jamaat sources, the Jamaat is planning to hold a protest march on various demands including the dissolution of the parliament and the election under the caretaker government, the release of the Jamaat Amir, and the arrested activists and scholars. The procession will be held from the city point of the city to Chowhatta at 4:00pm next Friday. At this time, the party also wants to hold a brief rally.Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Azbahar Ali Sheikh said, "I have received the application of the Jamaat." Whether the law and order situation will deteriorate around their programme is being looked into. After that, the decision will be conveyed.