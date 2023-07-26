SP Babul, his father discharged from PBI chief's DSA case







Cyber Tribunal Judge Julfikar Hayat passed the order after taking the charge-sheet into cognizance against Babul's brother brother Md Habibur Rahman and a YouTuber Elias Hossain.



However the tribunal also issued arrest warrant against expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain.

Police Inspector (operations) Md Robiul Islam of Dhanmondi Police, also Investigation Officer(IO) of the case submitted the charge-sheet against Babul Akhter, Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud, 72, brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, 45, and expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain on April 9.



PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case under Digital Security Act (DSA) and special powers act with capital's Dhanmandi Police Station on September 27 in 2022.



The PBI Chief in his case brought allegations of spreading false and untrue information to tarnish his and the police unit's image against the four.



SP Babul is now in jail as the prime suspect in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mitu in 2016.



