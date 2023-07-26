Video
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023
SP Babul, his father discharged from PBI chief's DSA case

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Court Correspondent

Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka on Tuesday discharged former superintendent of police Babul Akhter and his father Md Abdul Wadud from a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation(PBI)  chief  Banaj Kumar Majumder under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Cyber Tribunal Judge Julfikar Hayat passed the order after taking the charge-sheet into cognizance against Babul's brother brother Md Habibur Rahman and a YouTuber Elias Hossain.

However the tribunal  also issued arrest warrant against expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain.

 Police  Inspector (operations) Md Robiul Islam of Dhanmondi  Police, also Investigation Officer(IO) of the case   submitted  the charge-sheet against Babul Akhter,  Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud, 72, brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, 45, and expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain on April 9.

PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case under Digital Security Act (DSA) and special powers act with capital's Dhanmandi Police Station on September 27 in 2022.

The PBI Chief in his case brought allegations of spreading false and untrue information to tarnish his and the police unit's image against the four.

SP Babul is now in jail as the prime suspect in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mitu in 2016.


