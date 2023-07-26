Dr Yunus pays Tk 12.46cr as gift tax







A day after the Appellate Division's order, Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday paid Tk 12.46 crore as donation tax to the National Bureau of Revenue (NBR).Dr Yunus has paid donation Tk 12,46,72,608 to the Deputy Tax Commissioner of tax zone 14 and circle no 287, according to a press release issued by Tax Advisory Centre, a law consultant firm, which completed the tax returns of Dr Yunus.On July 23, after dismissing a leave-to-appeal filed by Dr Yunus, a four-judge bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique ordered him to pay Tk 12.46 crore as tax on donations.On June 21, Dr Yunus filed the leave-to-appeal against the High Court Division's verdict. On July 9, the chamber court fixed July 17 for hearing the matter by the Appellate Division.According to the petition, NBR served three separate notices claiming Tk 12,28,74,000 tax against Tk 61.57 crore on donations in fiscal 2011-2012, Tk 1.60 crore as tax on Tk 8.15 crore donation in FY 2012-2013, and Tk 1.50 crore tax on Tk 7 crore donation in FY 2013-2014 under Gift Act 1990.