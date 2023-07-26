Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

EU team led by Gilmore discusses poll issues with Kamal, Anis

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The European Union (EU) delegation led by EU's Special Ambassador on Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on Tuesday held separate meetings with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq in their respective offices at the Secretariat.

During the meetings, few issues including sending EU delegations to observe the upcoming national elections, ensuring their security, ensuring free and fair elections, Rohingya crisis, amendment of the Digital Security Act and labour rights and data protection were discussed, according to the two ministers.

A EU six-member Election Exploratory Mission, included Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin, arrived in Dhaka on July 9 to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election. The delegation concluded the visit on July 23.

The main objective of the visiting mission was to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.

The mission, during its visit, held discussions with different political parties, the Election Commission, and civil society members.

In the joint press briefing after meeting, the Law Minister, EU's Special Ambassador Eamon Gilmore said that the European Union will decide on deploying an election observation mission during Bangladesh's next national election after reviewing a report by the pre-election exploratory team.

While talking media after the meeting, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that he assured the visiting EU delegation about the upcoming general election saying that it would be free, fair and without violence.

"The election will be held as per the country's constitution in a free, fair," he added.

Terming the meeting with the EU delegation as cordial and friendly, he said that they mainly wanted to know about the Rohingya crisis and preparations for holding the next general election.

The Election Commission (EC) will work independently during the three months time of the government and the then constitutional government will extend their all out support to the EC, he said.

In response to a query regarding the capability of law enforcing agencies for holding a free and fair election, the Minister said the law enforcing agencies are very much capable and ready to help the EC to conduct a violence free and fair election in the country.

Kamal said 27 people out of 76 missing people were traced and most of them went into hiding due to various reasons. We would be able to trace out the rest of the missing people, he said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, "We just had an election exploratory mission that talked with many people who have functions and relations with elections. They are preparing their report which will go to the high representative who will decide whether or not to deploy an election observation mission."

He said the meeting discussed a few issues including the Digital Security Act, labour rights and data protection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maintain status quo in proceedings of labour law violation by Dr Yunus: SC Chamber court
Warrant issued against ASP in a rape case
Jamaat to hold protest march in Sylhet on July 28
SP Babul, his father discharged from PBI chief's DSA case
Dr Yunus pays Tk 12.46cr as gift tax
EU team led by Gilmore discusses poll issues with Kamal, Anis
Govt must take responsibility of using arms against people: Fakhrul
BNP stockpiling arms for violence during election: Quader


Latest News
Grand rally: BNP's press briefing at 4:30pm
5 get death sentence, 14 life term in Laxmipur murder case
Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver arrested from Dhaka
Two die in Ctg road crash
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Retired teacher drowns in Rajbari pond
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
3 die in Greece as wildfires rage
Most Read News
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged any time
Hero Alam receives death threat, files GD
Babul Akhtar, father acquitted of DSA charge
Warrant issued against suspended ASP Sohel in rape case
Don’t address ‘my lord,’ HC judges direct lawyers
All countries including Bangladesh should have free, fair polls: US
Pregnant senior assistant secretary dies of dengue
Mirza Fakhrul meets Khaleda Zia at 'Firoza'
Italian PM for legal migration of Bangladeshi workers
Consider an urgent ban on e-cigarettes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft