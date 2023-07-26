EU team led by Gilmore discusses poll issues with Kamal, Anis







During the meetings, few issues including sending EU delegations to observe the upcoming national elections, ensuring their security, ensuring free and fair elections, Rohingya crisis, amendment of the Digital Security Act and labour rights and data protection were discussed, according to the two ministers.



A EU six-member Election Exploratory Mission, included Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin, arrived in Dhaka on July 9 to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election. The delegation concluded the visit on July 23.

The main objective of the visiting mission was to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.



The mission, during its visit, held discussions with different political parties, the Election Commission, and civil society members.



In the joint press briefing after meeting, the Law Minister, EU's Special Ambassador Eamon Gilmore said that the European Union will decide on deploying an election observation mission during Bangladesh's next national election after reviewing a report by the pre-election exploratory team.



While talking media after the meeting, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that he assured the visiting EU delegation about the upcoming general election saying that it would be free, fair and without violence.



"The election will be held as per the country's constitution in a free, fair," he added.



Terming the meeting with the EU delegation as cordial and friendly, he said that they mainly wanted to know about the Rohingya crisis and preparations for holding the next general election.



The Election Commission (EC) will work independently during the three months time of the government and the then constitutional government will extend their all out support to the EC, he said.



In response to a query regarding the capability of law enforcing agencies for holding a free and fair election, the Minister said the law enforcing agencies are very much capable and ready to help the EC to conduct a violence free and fair election in the country.



Kamal said 27 people out of 76 missing people were traced and most of them went into hiding due to various reasons. We would be able to trace out the rest of the missing people, he said.



Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, "We just had an election exploratory mission that talked with many people who have functions and relations with elections. They are preparing their report which will go to the high representative who will decide whether or not to deploy an election observation mission."



He said the meeting discussed a few issues including the Digital Security Act, labour rights and data protection.



