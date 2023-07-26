Govt must take responsibility of using arms against people: Fakhrul

Video
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023
Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday that the government has to take responsibility of using arms against the people in the movement for restoration of democracy.

Speaking at lawyers rally organised by the United Lawyers Front at the Engineers Institution auditorium in the capital, Fakhrul said when the people are united in the movement for restoration of democracy and  misrule,  Awami League Secretary General Obaidul Quader made the baseless allegation that BNP was stockpiling arms near the border to create anarchy.

This allegation of  Awami League exposed the ruling party's plans to use arms against the opposition main party and democratic people, said Fakhrul.

Fakhrul said, "This government wants to resort to violence in a planned manner. Jubo League has shifted its programme from July 24 to July 27 only to create conflict with the people."

This unelected government destroyed the country's judiciary and snatched the people's right to vote, he said.

Fakhrul said, "We want to state in categorical terms that we don't want conflicts, people are with us, why should we want anarchy?  

"Those who are isolated from the people are out to create conflicts, intimidate citizens, file false cases and cling to power using force, enforced disappearances and murders," he added.

The people have to fight to restore democracy and the right to vote Fakrul said, adding we have been entrusted with the sacred responsibility to free Bangladesh and the people from misrule of a fascist government.

"We will fulfill this responsibility even if it costs our  life," he said.

United Lawyers Front Convener Advocate Zainul Abedin presided over the rally and JSD President ASM Abdur Rob spoke as the special guest.

Bangladesh Kallyan Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Dhaka University law  Professor Dr Asif Nazrul, President of Gana Forum Mustafa Mohsin Montu and Junaid Saki, coordinator of Ganasanghati Anodolon addressed at the rally.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
