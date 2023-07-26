

BNP stockpiling arms for violence during election: Quader



AL General Secretary alleged, "BNP is bringing weapons in the country through Chapainawabganj border".



"I am getting news from across the border that they (BNP) are buying weapons. Chapainawabganj is a base for their arms supply. They want to grab power using arms as they do not have faith in people's power, " Quader said after a views exchange meeting with the Presidents, General Secretaries of the affiliated organisations of the party and Presidents and General Secretaries of Dhaka North City and Dhaka South city Awami League at the party's central office on 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

He said, "When we plan to hold programme on the occasion of the month of mourning, BNP as well as some media term it as counter programme. How is it a counter programme? We already said we will be present in the field till the election."



He also said that from September, Awami League will start a campaign to win elections with pro Liberation War forces under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.



"Awami League is not in favor of conflict. Those who create conflict are weak. We want a conflict-free, peaceful, free and fair election. It is our promise to the nation," he said.



Addressing the party activists, Quader said, "Keep your eyes and ears open. Be watchful till the election. BNP wants conflict. We should be careful on the streets to resist those who want to create conflicts. They will make chaos if they find an empty field. They are taking preparation for that."



Regarding NP's threats against the general election unless the government steps down, Quader said, "How can we convince foreigners that the BNP is a party that needs to be guaranteed victory before it takes part in the election?"



"Without this guarantee, they will never have confidence in the electoral system," he added.



"If the opposition party does not come to the polls, whose fault is it?" he asked.



AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Mohammad Faruq Khan, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Hashan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Shafiul Alam Chowdury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi attended the meeting.



