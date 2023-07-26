Govt dismayed at killing of another BD national in US in 5 days: Shahriar







He expressed dismay over the killing of another Bangladeshi national in the United States within five days of the death of a student in an apparent robbery.



"We are appalled to know the killing of a second Bangladeshi in last 5 days in the USA. Eazuddin Ahmed [Ramim] who was killed earlier went to USA for higher studies. The son of a Freedom Fighter was working in a grocery store to meet his educational expenses," he tweeted on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashim.



Previously on 19 July, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi student was gunned down during an apparent robbery attempt in St Louis, Missouri, in the United States. Hailing from Mirsarai upazila in Chattogram, Eazuddin Ramim moved to the US in 2016 to pursue higher education in computer science.



The victim's elder brother, Riyaz Uddin Ahmed, told BNN that the assailants presumably targeted his brother for his car and money.



