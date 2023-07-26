DMP arrests 36 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 36 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 36 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6:00am of July 24 to 6:00am on Tuesday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 846 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 105 grams and 96 purias (small packets) of heroin, 2.650 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), two bottles of phensidyle syrup and 45 bottles of foreign-made liquor from their possession, the release added.

Police filed 27 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with the respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. �BSS