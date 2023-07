Train movement on the Dhaka-Narayanganj rail route is set to resume on August 1 after suspension of nearly eight months.



Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan said this while talking to reporters Chashara railway station after visiting the work on Dhaka-Narayanganj dual gauge double railway line and Padma Bridge rail link project on Tuesday

morning.



Train movement on the Dhaka-Narayanganj rail route is set to resume on August 1 after suspension of nearly eight months.Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan said this while talking to reporters Chashara railway station after visiting the work on Dhaka-Narayanganj dual gauge double railway line and Padma Bridge rail link project on Tuesdaymorning.He said that the coordination with the Padma Bridge rail link project caused some delays in the dual gauge line's construction. �UNB