BD reports 83 new Covid-19 cases

Bangladesh reported 83 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,044,131, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.60 per cent from Monday's 3.2 per cent as 1,803 samples were tested.The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.38 per cent. The death rate also remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB