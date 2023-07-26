Motorcyclist killed in city road accident

A motorcyclist was died and his female pillion received injured in a road accident in city's Jatrabari area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Uddin, 45, and injured Shati Akhter, 33, a resident of Chandpur in Cumilla, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of DMCH Police outpost Md Masud said. Police said the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound passenger bus "Lavli paribahan" hit the motorcycle around 11:15am, leaving Jasim Uddin dead on the spot and Shati Akhter injured seriously.

The injured Shati Akhter was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and deceased Jasim Uddin's body was send to the DMCH morgue for autopsy. �BSS



