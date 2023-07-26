Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Crisis intensifies in BNP, not in country: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said there is no crisis in the country but crisis is intensifying in BNP.

"BNP is trying to create a crisis, but they are not succeeding. Rather a crisis is intensifying within the BNP," he told reporters, replying to a query after unwrapping a book named 'Dipto Alauddin' in memory of former member of provincial council and journalist SM Alauddin, at the meeting room of the ministry at the secretariat.

Laila Parvin Sejuti, daughter of Alauddin, and journalist AHM Tareq Uddin, among others, were present in the function.

Dr Hasan said BNP had tried to create crisis in 2014 and they thought that the government would fall within three months. "But the government had completed its five-year tenure. Even, the party had tried to create crisis in 2018 and visited the foreign diplomats and appointed lobbyists at home and abroad. But they couldn't do anything," he said.

He said there is no crisis in Bangladesh. BNP has crisis within the party as its leaders want to take part in election but they don't get any decision from their top leaders. And it is a big crisis, he noted.

The information minister said BNP claims that it is a party of the masses. But the leaders and activists of the party were not allowed to join the city corporation and even in the union parishad polls, he continued.

He said it is the manifestation of internal crisis of a political party. Now it is time for an exploration in that party, he added.
He said many leaders and activists of BNP took part in city corporation polls and many of them have won. If the party decides to boycott the general election, there is a possibility of a huge exploration within the party, he said.

Replying to another query over public rallies of Awami League and BNP on July 27, the information minister said there is no rule that anyone cannot announce to hold a rally on the same day when BNP holds a meeting in the city.

People are in panic when BNP calls for rally. So, Awami League, as the government party, and its associate bodies have responsibility to stay beside the countrymen, he added.
Dr Hasan said the government never wants violence rather BNP is looking for an excuse to create conflicts. For this, Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechasebak League have jointly announced the rally on July 27, he said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 36 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Dhaka-Narayanganj rail service to resume from August 1 after 8 months
BD reports 83 new Covid-19 cases
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Crisis intensifies in BNP, not in country: Hasan
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of journo Nadim's killers
Four to walk gallows for killing farmer in Sylhet
Truck driver, helper get life term for yaba trading in Ctg


Latest News
Grand rally: BNP calls press briefing at 4:30pm
5 get death sentence, 14 life term in Laxmipur murder case
Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver arrested from Dhaka
Two die in Ctg road crash
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Retired teacher drowns in Rajbari pond
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
3 die in Greece as wildfires rage
Most Read News
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged any time
Hero Alam receives death threat, files GD
Babul Akhtar, father acquitted of DSA charge
Warrant issued against suspended ASP Sohel in rape case
Don’t address ‘my lord,’ HC judges direct lawyers
All countries including Bangladesh should have free, fair polls: US
Pregnant senior assistant secretary dies of dengue
Mirza Fakhrul meets Khaleda Zia at 'Firoza'
Italian PM for legal migration of Bangladeshi workers
Consider an urgent ban on e-cigarettes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft