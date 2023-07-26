BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of journo Nadim's killers





They made the demand at a rally held on the Jatiya Press Club premises on Tuesday with BFUJ President Omar Faruque in the chair, said a press release.

BFUJ's former President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, incumbent Secretary General Dip Azad, DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, General Secretary Akter Hossain, BFUJ Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, journalists' leader Quddus Afrad, Jakaria Kajal, Manik Lal Ghosh, Khairul Alam and slain journalist Nadim's daughter Rabbilatul Jannat spoke on the occasion.

The journalist leaders said five accused have been arrested among 23. Besides, patrons of the killing are yet to be brought to justice, they added. �BSS

