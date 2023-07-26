Four to walk gallows for killing farmer in Sylhet







The verdict in the case has been announced almost 22 years after the killing of farmer Tamjid Ali over canal encroachment in Sylhet. The court judge sentenced four people to death. Besides, each has been fined Tk 20,000. On Monday at noon, Sylhet Divisional Special Judge Judge Md Abdullah Al Mamun announced this verdict.The convicted accuseds are Abdur Rab, Abdur Rahman of Itachki village of Gowainghat Upazila, and Fazal Uddin and Rais Ali of Isthi village.Md Fakhrul Islam, the public prosecutor for the state side of Sylhet's Divisional Special Judge Court, said that the judge sentenced four of the defendants to death. Apart from this, the rest including the absconding three have been acquitted.According to the case and court sources, on August 8, 2001, around 6:30am in Isthi village of Gowainghat upazila, miscreants killed Tamjid Ali by tying his hands and feet and cutting him with machetes.