Truck driver, helper get life term for yaba trading in Ctg







The court of Chattogram 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarwar Alam awarded truck driver Masum Mia, 35, and its helper Md Alom Hossain, 23, to life term imprisonment for trading 48,000 Yaba pills.



The court also awarded them Tk 20, 000 as fine, in default; they will have to suffer more one year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution story is in brief that acting on a tip-off a team of Patiya thana police detained the drug trader truck driver Masum Mia and its helper Md Alom Hossain with 48,000 pieces of Yaba from Bypass crossing of Patiya Sadar area under Patiya thana on July 24, 2021.



Police also seized a Dhaka-bound salt laden truck which used for trading drug. �BSS



