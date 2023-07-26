Tk 1.28cr fined in 16 days







DNCC imposed fine of Tk 2.21 lakh in 7 cases after finding Aedes larvae in several establishments on the 16th day, according to a press release.



Regional executive officers and executive magistrates conducted simultaneous drives in all 10 areas of DNCC.

The drive will be carried out throughout July.



The country has been experiencing a massive rise in Dengue cases in the past few days. Since January of this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recorded 35, 270 dengue cases and 185 deaths across the country.

UNB



