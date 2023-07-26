Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Ensure safety of electricity line workers

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Electricity is one of the driving forces of modern civilization. It is playing an important role in bringing comfort to modern life. There are 80 rural electricity committees under Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board. Electricity workers are working tirelessly day and night to provide uninterrupted electricity services.

 But the question is how safe is the life of those who are working to provide this uninterrupted service? At present, it is being heard that wrong shut down is being blamed for the cause of frequent deaths of line workers.  Further, it is being heard that line workers are dying due to electrocution in HT line.

It is normal for a person to make a mistake but why the authorities are not aware of the fact that a mistake can bring misery in the life of a person? How many measures are being taken by the authorities even after one accident after another? It is not expected that the number of accidents caused by wrong shutdown & HT line accident will increase day by day. If immediate action is not taken to stop this accident, it will increase at an alarming rate.

So, an appeal is made to the authorities to take immediate action to prevent wrong shutdown & HT line accident of electricity. Everyone expects to live a longer life.
Mst Zely khatun
Kurigram Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure safety of electricity line workers
PM's plea for continuity of Black Sea grain deal
Rebuild Feni's Zaheer Raihan Hall
Bangladesh eyes EPA with Japan
Concern over impact of online games on teenagers
Promote green,modern technologies in industrial sector
Take urgent steps to save St Martin’s Island
PM’s timely call for an end to Ukraine war


Latest News
Grand rally: BNP calls press briefing at 4:30pm
5 get death sentence, 14 life term in Laxmipur murder case
Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver arrested from Dhaka
Two die in Ctg road crash
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Retired teacher drowns in Rajbari pond
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
3 die in Greece as wildfires rage
Most Read News
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged any time
Hero Alam receives death threat, files GD
Babul Akhtar, father acquitted of DSA charge
Warrant issued against suspended ASP Sohel in rape case
Don’t address ‘my lord,’ HC judges direct lawyers
All countries including Bangladesh should have free, fair polls: US
Pregnant senior assistant secretary dies of dengue
Mirza Fakhrul meets Khaleda Zia at 'Firoza'
Italian PM for legal migration of Bangladeshi workers
Consider an urgent ban on e-cigarettes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft