PM's plea for continuity of Black Sea grain deal







According to estimates, global wheat prices have already hiked by around 8.5% as the most actively traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was last seen trading conspicuously higher than earlier.



Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come up with five specific proposals to ensure sustainable, safe and nutritious food system throughout the world. She made these timely proposals while addressing the opening ceremony of the UN Food Systems Summit+2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) in the Italian capital of Rome on Monday.

In order to keep the global food and commodity supply chains smooth and unhindered, she emphasized the need of removing any trade barriers, including the lifting of restrictions on food and fertilizer exports alongside to continue effectiveness of the Black Sea grain deal initiated by the UN Secretary General.



The Black Sea food grain agreement that was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 had facilitated the shipments of more than 33 million tons of grains to the world markets.

Now Russian withdrawal from the deal has prevented Ukraine from exporting grains by sea, with ships bypassing a Russian blockade of the country's Black Sea ports.



Besides, the threat to global food crisis has aggravated further when Russian series of air attacks on Ukraine's ports destroyed an estimated 60,000 tonnes of grains in recent months.



As a result, world's food, fertilizer, energy and financial crises induced by the ongoing Ukraine war and sanctions and counter-sanctions have intensified the problem of hunger and malnutrition around the world.



For instance, some 690 million people are now suffering from malnutrition, nearly two billion are out of food security and at least three billion people are deprived of a balanced diet in the world.



What is worrying for us is that Bangladesh will not be unscathed by the on-going global food and energy crises. We have already felt the pinch of escalating commodity prices and the interruption in global supply chains will surely exacerbate our commodity shortage crisis further mainly in the supply of wheat and oil seeds as Ukraine is a major source of these products.



We believe that international community will promptly respond to the clarion call of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina particularly for adopting an inclusive and sustainable food management system for all with the aim of reducing threat to food insecurity worldwide.



