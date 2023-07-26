

Ensure rights of both patients and doctors



A contract creating a legal obligation to provide proper care between the patient and the healthcare practitioner should exist. It must be shown that the healthcare practitioner was irresponsible or didn't perform his duty. The patient's harm or death must also be proven to have been caused by this negligence. In Bangladesh, concerns about either improper care or medical negligence frequently revolve on breakdowns in communication, carelessness, and unhappiness between patients' family and medical staff or hospital administrators. For this reason frequently these occurrences are covered by the media, it is clear how serious the problem is. The public and private sectors of Bangladesh's healthcare system are both present.



The recent incident of such "wrong treatment" in one of the private clinics in Dhaka made another news headline for the death of the patient who died at the clinic. Mother Mahbuba Rahman has also died after the newborn's death due to medical negligence during delivery at the Central Hospital.

However, instead of Dr. Sangjukta Sahar, Dr. Milli performed the delivery on the woman. In addition, Dr. Milli accidentally cut the urinary and bowel tracts of the patient, resulting in profuse bleeding and loss of consciousness, although, a cesarean section was performed to deliver the baby. A few moments later, the hospital authorities declared the newborn dead. Additionally, a college student named Istiaq Ahmed Ikram has died due to medical negligence while attempting nasal polyp surgery at a private hospital in Brahmanbaria.



Patients face tragic demises due to the medical negligence of renowned hospitals in Bangladesh. Though there has been a number of strong demands for sharp accountability, most of the victims' family members can't ensure justice. The allegations of wrong medication, procedural mistakes, and incorrect medication of the authorities are lodged by the victims' families due to loss of lives.



Constitution of Bangladesh Article 15 claims that, individuals are entitled to get proper treatment and all are protected by the Bangladeshi constitution. Article 18 emphasizes the significance of "public health" and "people's health" protection. The 'right to life' is acknowledged in Article 32 as a fundamental constitutional right, and it is guaranteed that it can be enforced in court. This fundamental right to life is violated by poor medical care and a lack of health security. On the other hand, according to Penal Code under Section 304, causing someone's death via carelessness or reckless behavior is a crime that carries a maximum 5-year sentence. However, under section 9 of Code of Civil Procedure allows courts to hear all civil suits unless explicitly or implicitly prohibited, meaning medical negligence cases can be pursued for compensation.



As per In Tort law, negligence arises when someone acts carelessly and causes harm.Negligence as a tort is the breach of the legal duty to take care which result in damage, undesired by the defendant, to the plaintiff. The elements of medical negligence are a duty of care in deciding whether to undertake this case, a duty of care in deciding what treatment to give and a duty of care in the administrating that treatment properly.



A breach of any of these duties gives a right of action for negligence to the patient. In the case of Aparna Dutta v. Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd., the plaintiff underwent a hysterectomy at the defendant hospital but a foreign object was left inside her abdomen. The court applied the principle of res ipsa loquitur, holding the doctor and hospital liable for negligence and awarding the plaintiff Rs. 5,80,000 in compensation. Although the Consumer Rights Protection Act of 2009 enables patients to seek legal recourse and obtain remedies for medical negligence, the Act defines "service" under Section 2(22) to include paid services in various sectors, including healthcare, but excludes services provided for free. In the same vein, the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has the right to cancel a doctor's registration if the allegation against them is proven, under section 23 of the Medical and Dental Council Act, 2010.



The unfortunate death of a patient in Bangladesh recently brought to light the troubling problem of suspected medical negligence. This distressing episode raises worries about the country's healthcare system's inappropriate treatment procedures. The facts in this case necessitate immediate attention and action by authorities to ensure accurate and safe medical care. There are lives on the line, and rapid adjustments are required to avert more damage and restore public faith.



Medicine is a technical subject, and assessing whether an error or negligence occurred in the provision of medical care is a complex process requiring specialized understanding. Healthcare personnel become victims of unjustifiable attacks and violence by patients' families due to a lack of security.



A health Care protection law has been proposed that ensure the protection of rights and security of both patients and healthcare practitioners. The prompt implementation of this law is now required to effectively prevent carelessness in healthcare and protect the rights and interests of both patients and healthcare doctors, improving patient rights and protection, promoting professional accountability, scrutinizes the whole activity and should inform the health ministry about all admitted patients, remedy for patients with huge amount of money ,Cancelling license for life timeand enhancing the overall quality of healthcare services in the country.



The rising event of medical negligence in Bangladesh is an issue of serious concern, impacting individuals' lives and their medical rights. However, lacking specific laws on medical negligence, various legal remedies exist under different statutes. The Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees the right to proper treatment and protection of public health. A healthcare protection law's execution is essential to guarantee patient safety and hold healthcare professionals accountable.Action must be taken right away to stop additional damage, rebuild public trust, and improve the nation's healthcare system as a whole. In order to solve this important issue, it is critical to protect both patients and healthcare professionals.



The writer is student, Department of law and Human Rights, University of Asia Pacific



