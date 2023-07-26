

Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad



Tajuddin Ahmad was a lifelong politician. He was one of the heroes of the great liberation war and freedom struggle. He was involved in politics since his student-life. In 1943, he was elected a member of the Council of the Bengal Muslim League in 1944, the year after he became directly involved in the politics of the Muslim League. Tajuddin was one of the founders of East Pakistan Chhatra League (now Bangladesh Chhatra League) formed on January 4, 1948.



He was one of the founding members of the East Pakistan Jubo League and was a member of its executive council from 1951 to 1953. From 1953 to 1957, he was the Culture and Social Welfare Secretary of Dhaka District Awami League. Later he was elected General Secretary. He served as the General Secretary of Awami League for three terms.

During the Liberation War, he was the Prime Minister of the Government of Bangladesh and after the independence of the country, he served as the Finance Minister. In 1950, he received BA (Honours) degree in Economics from Dhaka University. As a member of the All Party Struggle Council of the National Language Movement, he was arrested and tortured during the language movement. He passed LLB in 1964 while he is in jail as a political prisoner.



In 1964, he was elected the organizing secretary of Awami League and in 1966, he was elected the General Secretary. In 1970, he was elected as the General Secretary of Awami League for the third time. When the liberation war started in 1971, Tajuddin Ahmad went to India and thought of forming a government-in-exile. On April 4, Tajuddin held formal talks with Indira Gandhi in Delhi. On April 10, he took the initiative to form the government in Agartala. In the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he had an outstanding contribution to bring the liberation war to a successful conclusion.

Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad

Bangabandhu was arrested on August 15, 1975 after he was assassinated. Later on November 3, Tajuddin was killed along with three other national leaders Abul Hasnat Mohammad (AHM) Kamruzzaman, M Mansur Ali and Syed Nazrul Islam in Dhaka Central Jail.



Tajuddin Ahmad led the entire war while Bangabandhu was in jail. Bangladesh was able to achieve independence in just nine months under the planning, intelligence and prudent leadership of Tajuddin Ahmed. BangaTaj also spoke about unique plans for post-war reconstruction of the war-torn country.



Tajuddin's honesty was so sky-high that when Bangabandhu returned to the country after the independence of the country, he immediately handed over all the income and expenses incurred in conducting the war, and even the remaining money including one poisha coin to Bangabandhu. He could not do that if he wanted to. How many politicians currently cherish such honesty, loyalty and patriotism? On the contrary, we see how much corrupt and irregular politicians are today, abandoning honesty, loyalty and patriotism. These words are no longer found in the dictionary of current politicians. Looking at the current state of politicians, it seems that politics is a business or an arena of corruption and irregularities. What kind of politicians were Bangabandhu and Tajuddin and what is the character of the current politicians-there is no way to answer anything! Now those irregularities, corruption and lack of patriotism have created obstacles in the way of building Bangabandhu's dream 'Sonar Bangla'.



As long as Bangladesh survives, Tajuddin Ahmad will be a beacon of history. But it is a matter of great regret that BangaTaj is not valued here as he deserves, and his contribution is not highlighted as such. Even his birth anniversary and death anniversary are not celebrated as such. The generation does not know the heroism of this national hero. Why such a devastating game is playing with history, why such a maze! Who will give or take this responsibility? But history inevitably opens its closed doors eventually. And history never forgives anyone, not in the past and not in the future.



The writer is a researcher, journalist and columnist



