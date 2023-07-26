Video
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:10 PM
Home Countryside

College student stabbed dead in Faridpur

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

FARIDPUR, July 25: A college student was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Pranta Mitra, 23, son of Bikash Mitra, a resident of Wireless Para area under Faridpur Municipality. He was a student of Government Rajendra College.

Police recovered his body from the area adjacent to Alipur Bridge in the district town at around 6:30 am.
The deceased's family claimed that he was killed after leaving the house at night to donate blood to his friend's sister.

Sub-Inspector of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Shamim Hasan said the body of the youth was recovered from Alipur Bridge area after getting information early in the morning. The body has been kept at the PS.

Additional Superintendent Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Suman Ranjan Sarkar said the deceased's body had stab marks.

However, the reason behind the murder could not be known immediately.

The law enforcers are working to unravel the matter and identify those involved in the killing, the ASP added.



