College student stabbed dead in Faridpur





The deceased was identified as Pranta Mitra, 23, son of Bikash Mitra, a resident of Wireless Para area under Faridpur Municipality. He was a student of Government Rajendra College.



Police recovered his body from the area adjacent to Alipur Bridge in the district town at around 6:30 am.





Sub-Inspector of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Shamim Hasan said the body of the youth was recovered from Alipur Bridge area after getting information early in the morning. The body has been kept at the PS.



Additional Superintendent Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Suman Ranjan Sarkar said the deceased's body had stab marks.



However, the reason behind the murder could not be known immediately.



