Eight killed, eight injured in road mishaps







BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Two brothers were killed after being hit by a bus on the Bhanga-Dhaka Expressway in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place in Bhanga intersection flyover area on the highway at around 3 pm.

The deceased were identified as Mahfuzur Rahman, 29, and Hamim, 14, sons of Adam Ali, both were hailed from New Darbeshpur Village under Sadar Upazila of Meherpur District.

As the passengers of the bus and locals tried to stop the driver, he fled the scene leaving the bus behind.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A minor child was killed and five others were injured in a road road accident in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Sonakania area on the Raninagar-Abadpukur road under Raninagar Sadar Union of the upazila at around 10:45 am.

The deceased was identified as Humaira Banu, 4, daughter of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Chawghat Village under Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district.

The injured persons are: CNG driver Lebu Hossain, 50, and motorcyclist Moazzem Hossain, 52, residents of Lohachura Village; Mosarab Hossain, 28, of Guata area; and Sabbir, 16, and his mother Salma Bibi, 45, of Kaligram Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Raninagar PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said a passenger-laden CNG-run auto-rickshaw was heading towards Raninagar from Abadpukur in the morning. On the way, the vehicle was collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Sonakania area on the Raninagar-Abadpukur road under Raninagar Sadar Union of the upazila at around 10:45 am. After the collision, the CNG-run auto-rickshaw fell into a roadside ditch. Five people from the CNG-run auto-rickshaw and the motorcyclist were critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred three people including Humaira to Naogaon Sadar Hospital as their condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Humaira succumbed to her injuries at Naogaon Sadar Hospital while undergoing treatment.

CNG driver Lebu and motorcyclist Moazzem was again shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital from the hospital following the deterioration of their condition.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



FENI: Three people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Fulgazi upazilas of the district on Sunday night and early Monday.

A woman was killed and her minor daughter injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 37, wife of Amir Hossain, a resident of Pashchim Bijoysingho Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said a speedy bus ran over Halima Begum in Bathania area while she with her four-year-old daughter Hanifa was walking along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the upazila, which left Halima Begum dead on the spot and the minor child seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Locals rescued the injured child and admitted her to a hospital.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver.



Mahipal Highway PS Inspector Mostafa Kamal confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, two people were killed after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a road-roller truck that was parked on a road in Fulgazi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased were identified as passengers of the auto-rickshaw Maulana Eyar Ahmed, 70, of Fulgazi Upazila, and Abdur Rahim, 43, of Parshuram Upazila.



Quoting the eyewitnesses and locals, Fulgazi PS OC Abul Hasim said a Feni-bound auto-rickshaw hit a road-roller truck which was parked on the Feni-Parshuram regional road in Munsirhat Bazar area under Fulgazi Upazila at around 11:30 pm.



The injured auto-rickshaw driver and passengers were rescued and taken to Feni Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent it to Feni Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.



GHATAIL, TANGAIL: Two young men were killed and two others injured in a collision between two motorcycles on the Tangail-Jamalpur highway in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The accident took place in Baniapara area on the highway under the upazila at around 11:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Rashidul Islam Sohel, 25, a resident of Kalimandir area under Gopalpur Upazila, and Mamun Hossain, 24, of Khilgati area under Dewlabari Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, police said Rashidul was returning home from Ghatail riding on his motorcycle at night. When he reached the Baniapara area of the highway, another motorbike from Gopalpur collided head-on with his bike, which left four people critically injured.



The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Ghatail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rashidul and Mamun dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and after finishing legal procedures, those were handed over to their families.

Ghatail PS OC Mohammad Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident.



