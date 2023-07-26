Video
Home Countryside

Agri-fair opens at Nawabganj

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR, July 25: A three-day agricultural fair was inaugurated in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Nawabganj Upazila administration and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) jointly organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises under the Rangpur Divisional Agriculture and Rural Development Project.

Shibli Sadik, MP, from Dinajpur-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at a discussion held on the occasion of the inauguration of the fair with Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashik Reza in the chair.
Officer-in-Charge of Nawabganj Police Station Tawhidul Islam, Upazila Agriculture Officer Prasenjit Talukder, Upazila Awami League leaders and activists, government officials, among others, were also present at that time.

About 15 exhibition stalls are displaying different species of fruits, tree seedlings and agricultural equipment at the fair.


