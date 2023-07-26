Tk 2,823cr earned from fish export in Khulna region







Khulna region has produced 64,546 more metric tons of fish against its demand, Joydev Pal, district fisheries officer (DFO), Khulna said this while delivering the welcome speech and keynote presentation at a view-exchange meeting between stakeholders, marking the week-long National Fisheries Week-2023 in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner here on Monday.



Fish production has increased significantly in the region after the government taking multidimensional development and extension programme for this sector, he said.

Country's fisheries sector is supplying 60 per cent protein, and 11 per cent people are involved in the profession, he said, adding that the fisheries sector is also supplying 65-gram fish to each people against their demand of 60 gram.



Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khulna Khondokar Yasir Arefin chaired the meeting while Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pulak Kumar Mondal conducted it.



Professor Khondokar Anisul Haque of Fisheries and Marine Resource Discipline of Khulna university, Secretary of National Shrimp Association Rafiqul Islam, Director of Frozen Foods Exporters Association Kamrul Islam, Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam, ex-president S M Zahid Hossain, among others, addressed the meeting.



Different stakeholders including fishermen, shrimp and white fish gher owners, fish traders, hatchery owners, leaders of fisheries associations, representatives of law-enforcement agencies, and media personnel attended the meeting.



Terming shrimp farming and its export a special component in country's economy, deputy commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin said, fish fries are disappearing in the Sundarban and its adjacent rivers because of netting with poison.



He said developing the fisheries resources that have immense potentiality, can significantly strengthen the country's economic base and make the nation self-reliant.



The country's income from exporting fish has increased a lot during the last decade, he added.



The fisheries week is held every year to create awareness among the people about the country's fish resources.



In order to protect the endangered species of fish, the government has been running various reservations in different rivers and water-bodies across the country to ensure that the species can breed.



Marking the National Fisheries Week-2023, Khulna District administration and District Fisheries Department has taken week-long programmes in Khulna.



The programmes include view-exchange meeting with stakeholders, release of fish fry in different ponds, colourful rally, prize distribution ceremony among successful fishermen, entrepreneurs, fish traders and fish exporters, special training for fish farmers and distribution of different ingredients among fishermen.



