

Thrust on safe fish production to build Smart Bangladesh



This year's theme of the Week is - 'Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Gorbo Smart Bangladesh' (The country will be filled with safe fish, Build the Smart Bangladesh).



To mark the Week, different programmes were organized in districts including Barishal, Bogura, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Laxmipur, Patuakhali, Sirajganj, Thakurgaon and Naogaon on Tuesday.

BARISHAL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The newly joint Barishal Divisional Commissioner Additional Secretary Md Shawkat Ali inaugurated the Week on Tuesday morning.

A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises, and it ended on Barishal Circuit House premises after parading the main streets of the city.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the auditorium of Barishal Circuit House in the city at around 10:30 am.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Additional Secretary Md Shawkat Ali was present as the chief guest while DC Shahidul Islam presided over the meeting.

Additional Police Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police Khan Md Shawkat Ali, District Animal Resources Officer Dr Nure Alam and General Secretary (GS) of District Awami League (AL) Advocate Talukder Md Yunus attended the programme as special guests.

District Fishermen's Association President Md Selim Hawlader and District Fisheries Officer Md Asaduzzaman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Members of Bangladesh Navy, Naval Police and a good number of fishery-related people were also present at that time.



BOGURA: To mark the inauguration of the Week, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.

After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town at around 10:30 am.

Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain and District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu spoke at the programme as special guests.

Additional DC (ADC) (General) Mohammad Al Maruf, District Fisheries Officer Sarker Anwarul Kabir Ahmed, Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Masud Rana Sarker and Assistant Director of District Fisheries Office Md Moshiur Rahman, among others, were also present there.



GOPALGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes included releasing fish fries, bringing out a rally and holding a discussion meeting.

These programmes were organized by District Fisheries Office.

Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the Week at around 11 am after releasing fish fries in the Helipad pond of the town.

After the inauguration, a rally was brought out from there, and it ended on the District Fisheries Office premises after parading the main streets of the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the hall room of District Fisheries Office.

DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while District Fisheries Officer Bishwajit Boiragi presided over the meeting.

SP Al-Beni Afifa, Principal of Fisheries Diploma Institute Md Sajdar Rahman and District AL Advisor Sheikh Md Ruhul Amin, among others, also attended the programme.

Besides, three fishermen were awarded for their outstanding contribution in the fishing sector there.



JOYPURHAT: To mark the Week, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises at around 10 am, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.

After the rally, a fish fries releasing programme was arranged there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office in the town.

DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi presided over the meeting.

Additional SP (ASP) (Administration) KM Mamun Khan Chisti, District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket, its GS Jakir Hossain Mandal, District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahiuddin, Sadar Upazila Parishad SM Solaiman Ali, Senior Assistant Director of Fisheries Office Dipak Kumar Halder, Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Rafiqul Islam and District Fishermen Association President Helal Uddin, among others, were also present at the programme.



LAXMIPUR: The National Fisheries Week-2023 was inaugurated in the district on Tuesday.On this occasion, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended on the District Collectorate Building premises after parading the main streets of the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Building in the town.

Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, from Laxmipur-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Laxmipur DC Suraiya Jahan presided over the meeting.

District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam conducted the programme jointly organized by the district administration and District Fisheries Office.

ADC Meher Nigar, ASP Mostafa Swapon, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arifur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Sarwar Jahan, and President of District Matsyajibi League Alamgir Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, fish fries have been released in open water bodies and awards were given to the best fishermen in the district for their outstanding contribution in the fishing sectors.



PATUAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were arranged in the district.

Patuakhali DC Md Nur Qutubul Alam inaugurated the Week at around 9:30 am after releasing fish fries in the pond of Patuakhali Circuit House and flying balloons.

After the inauguration, a rally was brought out from there, and in ended on the District Shilpakala Academy premises after parading the main streets of the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting jointly organized by the district administration and District Fisheries Office was held in the auditorium of District Shilpakala Academy

DC Md Nur Qutubul Alam presided over the meeting.

ASP Ahmad Mainul Hasan, Lieutenant Commander of Bangladesh Navy Omar Faruq, District AL President Freedom Fighter (FF) Kazi Alamgir, its GS FF VP Abdul Mannan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Golam Sarwar and District Senior Fisheries Officer Md Kamrul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, the best fishermen of the district were awarded for their outstanding contribution in the fishing sector there.



SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in Sirajganj Officers' Club in the town in the morning.

Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman was present at the programme as the chief guest.

District AL GS Abdus Samad Talukder, District Fisheries Officer Shahinur Rahman, Deputy Director of District Department of Agricultural Extension Bablu Kumar Sutradhar and Seinior Director of District Fisheries Office Alamgir Kabir, among others were also present at that time.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended on the Officers' Club premises after parading the main streets of the town.



THAKURGAON: To mark the Week, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes included bringing out of rally, holding discussion meeting and prize distribution ceremony.

A discussion meeting was held in the auditorium of District Shilpakala Academy in the town at noon.

The district administration and District Fisheries Office jointly organized the programme.

Former Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, from Thakurgaon-1 Constituency, also the chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources Ministry, was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Ram Krishna Barman presided over the meeting.

ASP Md Asaduzzaman Asad, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Arunangshu Dutta Tito, District DAE DD Sirajul Islam, District Youth Development DD Manzurul Islam Khan and Senior Assistant Director of the Fisheries Office Sunil Mandal were present at the programme as special guests.

District AL Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Nazrul Islam Swapon, Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Mst Ayesha Akhter, District Matsyajibi League President Rubel Hossain ESDO Fisheries Officer Harunur Rashid and Matsyajibi Cooperative Society GS Nur Islam, among others, also attended the programme.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



NAOGAON: The National Fisheries Week was inaugurated in Atrai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Atrai Fisheries Department and the upazila administration jointly organized the programme at the Upazila Parishad in the morning.

A colourful rally was brought out from the Upazila Parishad premises on the occasion which paraded the main streets of the upazila town.

Anowar Hossain Helal, MP, from Naogaon-6 Constituency, led the rally.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held after releasing fries of different species of fish in the Upazila Parishad pond.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, its Vice-Chairmen Mumtaz Begum and Hafizul Islam, UNO Iktekharul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Tarekur Rahman Sarkar, Upazila AL President Nripendra Nath Datta Dulal, Upazila Fisheries Officer Palash Chandra Debnath, Youth Development Officer SM Nasir Uddin, and Agriculture Officer Tofazzal Hossain Mir, among others, were also present at the discussion. The National Fisheries Week-2023 was inaugurated across the country with a view to making people aware of increasing production of safe fish.This year's theme of the Week is - 'Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Gorbo Smart Bangladesh' (The country will be filled with safe fish, Build the Smart Bangladesh).To mark the Week, different programmes were organized in districts including Barishal, Bogura, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Laxmipur, Patuakhali, Sirajganj, Thakurgaon and Naogaon on Tuesday.BARISHAL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.The newly joint Barishal Divisional Commissioner Additional Secretary Md Shawkat Ali inaugurated the Week on Tuesday morning.A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises, and it ended on Barishal Circuit House premises after parading the main streets of the city.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the auditorium of Barishal Circuit House in the city at around 10:30 am.Barishal Divisional Commissioner Additional Secretary Md Shawkat Ali was present as the chief guest while DC Shahidul Islam presided over the meeting.Additional Police Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police Khan Md Shawkat Ali, District Animal Resources Officer Dr Nure Alam and General Secretary (GS) of District Awami League (AL) Advocate Talukder Md Yunus attended the programme as special guests.District Fishermen's Association President Md Selim Hawlader and District Fisheries Officer Md Asaduzzaman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Members of Bangladesh Navy, Naval Police and a good number of fishery-related people were also present at that time.BOGURA: To mark the inauguration of the Week, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town at around 10:30 am.Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain and District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu spoke at the programme as special guests.Additional DC (ADC) (General) Mohammad Al Maruf, District Fisheries Officer Sarker Anwarul Kabir Ahmed, Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Masud Rana Sarker and Assistant Director of District Fisheries Office Md Moshiur Rahman, among others, were also present there.GOPALGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.The programmes included releasing fish fries, bringing out a rally and holding a discussion meeting.These programmes were organized by District Fisheries Office.Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the Week at around 11 am after releasing fish fries in the Helipad pond of the town.After the inauguration, a rally was brought out from there, and it ended on the District Fisheries Office premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the hall room of District Fisheries Office.DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while District Fisheries Officer Bishwajit Boiragi presided over the meeting.SP Al-Beni Afifa, Principal of Fisheries Diploma Institute Md Sajdar Rahman and District AL Advisor Sheikh Md Ruhul Amin, among others, also attended the programme.Besides, three fishermen were awarded for their outstanding contribution in the fishing sector there.JOYPURHAT: To mark the Week, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises at around 10 am, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, a fish fries releasing programme was arranged there.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office in the town.DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi presided over the meeting.Additional SP (ASP) (Administration) KM Mamun Khan Chisti, District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket, its GS Jakir Hossain Mandal, District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahiuddin, Sadar Upazila Parishad SM Solaiman Ali, Senior Assistant Director of Fisheries Office Dipak Kumar Halder, Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Rafiqul Islam and District Fishermen Association President Helal Uddin, among others, were also present at the programme.LAXMIPUR: The National Fisheries Week-2023 was inaugurated in the district on Tuesday.On this occasion, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended on the District Collectorate Building premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Building in the town.Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, from Laxmipur-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Laxmipur DC Suraiya Jahan presided over the meeting.District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam conducted the programme jointly organized by the district administration and District Fisheries Office.ADC Meher Nigar, ASP Mostafa Swapon, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arifur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Sarwar Jahan, and President of District Matsyajibi League Alamgir Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.Besides, fish fries have been released in open water bodies and awards were given to the best fishermen in the district for their outstanding contribution in the fishing sectors.PATUAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were arranged in the district.Patuakhali DC Md Nur Qutubul Alam inaugurated the Week at around 9:30 am after releasing fish fries in the pond of Patuakhali Circuit House and flying balloons.After the inauguration, a rally was brought out from there, and in ended on the District Shilpakala Academy premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting jointly organized by the district administration and District Fisheries Office was held in the auditorium of District Shilpakala AcademyDC Md Nur Qutubul Alam presided over the meeting.ASP Ahmad Mainul Hasan, Lieutenant Commander of Bangladesh Navy Omar Faruq, District AL President Freedom Fighter (FF) Kazi Alamgir, its GS FF VP Abdul Mannan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Golam Sarwar and District Senior Fisheries Officer Md Kamrul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.Besides, the best fishermen of the district were awarded for their outstanding contribution in the fishing sector there.SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held in Sirajganj Officers' Club in the town in the morning.Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman was present at the programme as the chief guest.District AL GS Abdus Samad Talukder, District Fisheries Officer Shahinur Rahman, Deputy Director of District Department of Agricultural Extension Bablu Kumar Sutradhar and Seinior Director of District Fisheries Office Alamgir Kabir, among others were also present at that time.Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended on the Officers' Club premises after parading the main streets of the town.THAKURGAON: To mark the Week, different programmes were organized in the district.The programmes included bringing out of rally, holding discussion meeting and prize distribution ceremony.A discussion meeting was held in the auditorium of District Shilpakala Academy in the town at noon.The district administration and District Fisheries Office jointly organized the programme.Former Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, from Thakurgaon-1 Constituency, also the chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources Ministry, was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Ram Krishna Barman presided over the meeting.ASP Md Asaduzzaman Asad, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Arunangshu Dutta Tito, District DAE DD Sirajul Islam, District Youth Development DD Manzurul Islam Khan and Senior Assistant Director of the Fisheries Office Sunil Mandal were present at the programme as special guests.District AL Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Nazrul Islam Swapon, Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Mst Ayesha Akhter, District Matsyajibi League President Rubel Hossain ESDO Fisheries Officer Harunur Rashid and Matsyajibi Cooperative Society GS Nur Islam, among others, also attended the programme.Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.NAOGAON: The National Fisheries Week was inaugurated in Atrai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.Atrai Fisheries Department and the upazila administration jointly organized the programme at the Upazila Parishad in the morning.A colourful rally was brought out from the Upazila Parishad premises on the occasion which paraded the main streets of the upazila town.Anowar Hossain Helal, MP, from Naogaon-6 Constituency, led the rally.Later on, a discussion meeting was held after releasing fries of different species of fish in the Upazila Parishad pond.Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, its Vice-Chairmen Mumtaz Begum and Hafizul Islam, UNO Iktekharul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Tarekur Rahman Sarkar, Upazila AL President Nripendra Nath Datta Dulal, Upazila Fisheries Officer Palash Chandra Debnath, Youth Development Officer SM Nasir Uddin, and Agriculture Officer Tofazzal Hossain Mir, among others, were also present at the discussion.