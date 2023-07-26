Video
New heatwave hits Greece as wildfires rage

Algeria battles raging wildfires that have killed 34

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

RHODES, July 25: Greece sweltered in a new wave of soaring temperatures Tuesday, as wildfires raged on several popular tourist islands, forcing mass evacuations.
Many regions of the country were on "red alert", meaning there is an extreme risk of dangerous forest fires exacerbated by strong winds.
The very hot weather comes after a weekend of intense heat as thousands of locals and tourists fled forest fires on the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, with the prime minister warning the heat-battered nation is "at war" with the flames.
Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said Tuesday that the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.
"We have another difficult summer ahead of us," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the cabinet.
WWF Greece on Tuesday said 35,000 hectares (86,500 acres) of forest and other land had already been scorched by fire in the country just in the past week.
In the capital Athens the heat is expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit), and hit up to 44C in central Greece, according to the national weather forecaster EMY.
Authorities evacuated nearly 2,500 people from the Greek island of Corfu on Monday, after tens of thousands of people had already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.
Meanwhile, Algerian firefighters were Tuesday battling blazes that have killed 34 people across the tinder-dry north, destroyed homes and coastal resorts and turned vast forest areas into blackened wastelands.
Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged "like a blowtorch", and TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smouldering fields and scrubland as thousands of residents were evacuated.
Severe fires raged through the mountain forests of the Kabylia region on the Mediterranean coast, fanned by hot winds amid blistering summer heat that peaked at 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) Monday.    �AFP



