Shoriful also gets LPL call-up







Like his fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed and batter Towhid Hridoy, he is also waiting for the NOC from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).



Taskin got a proposal from Dambulla Aura and Hridoy who is yet to play any foreign franchise tournament got a call-up from defending champions Jaffna Kings.

Bangladesh Test and T20 Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, out of the national team currently, are the two players from Bangladesh to play the LPL also. Both are roped in by Galle Titans.



Shakib is currently playing the Global T20 tournament in Canada and has been in superb form.



Taskin who is currently playing in the Zim Afro T20 League for Bulawayo Braves has also been in form of his life. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with five wickets in three matches.



Taskin has of late missed several franchise tournaments due to national commitments. The pace spearhead had the opportunity to play country cricket with Yorkshire but was not given NOC considering the workload ahead of the World Cup.



He had also rejected proposal from IPL's Lucknow Super Giants and PSL's Multan Sultans due to national team commitments. �BSS



Left-arm medium pacer Shoriful Islam got an offer from Colombo Stars to play the Lankan Premier League (LPL), a Sri Lanka-based franchise T20 tournament.Like his fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed and batter Towhid Hridoy, he is also waiting for the NOC from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).Taskin got a proposal from Dambulla Aura and Hridoy who is yet to play any foreign franchise tournament got a call-up from defending champions Jaffna Kings.Bangladesh Test and T20 Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, out of the national team currently, are the two players from Bangladesh to play the LPL also. Both are roped in by Galle Titans.Shakib is currently playing the Global T20 tournament in Canada and has been in superb form.Taskin who is currently playing in the Zim Afro T20 League for Bulawayo Braves has also been in form of his life. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with five wickets in three matches.Taskin has of late missed several franchise tournaments due to national commitments. The pace spearhead had the opportunity to play country cricket with Yorkshire but was not given NOC considering the workload ahead of the World Cup.He had also rejected proposal from IPL's Lucknow Super Giants and PSL's Multan Sultans due to national team commitments. �BSS