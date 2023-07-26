Rafiqul Islam Tipu passes away

Rafiqul Islam Tipu, a renowned sports organiser of the country, an executive member of Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) and former General Secretary of Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) breathed his last at 3:03 PM on Tuesday when taking treatment at the Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka.





His namaz-e-janazawas held at the Roller-Skating Complex at Paltan in the afternoon.





The 69-year-oldsports organiser left behind his mother, wife, daughter, three brothers, a sister, and a lot of well-wishers.



He was rushed to thehospital after falling from stairs at his residence and received injury on Monday morning. Further investigation showedblood clots in his brain and was under care at the critical care unit (CCU).







The demise of the kind-hearted person shed sadness on the country's sporting arena. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA), athletes and different sports organisers expressed their profound shock and sorrow at his death.