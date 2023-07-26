Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rafiqul Islam Tipu passes away

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Rafiqul Islam Tipu passes away

Rafiqul Islam Tipu passes away

Rafiqul Islam Tipu, a renowned sports organiser of the country, an executive member of Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) and former General Secretary of Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) breathed his last at 3:03 PM on Tuesday when taking treatment at the Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka.

His namaz-e-janazawas held at the Roller-Skating Complex at Paltan in the afternoon.

The 69-year-oldsports organiser left behind his mother, wife, daughter, three brothers, a sister, and a lot of well-wishers. 
He was rushed to thehospital after falling from stairs at his residence and received injury on Monday morning. Further investigation showedblood clots in his brain and was under care at the critical care unit (CCU).

The demise of the kind-hearted person shed sadness on the country's sporting arena. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA), athletes and different sports organisers expressed their profound shock and sorrow at his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG draw with Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Japan friendly
Final day washout sees India wrap up series win over West Indies
Shoriful also gets LPL call-up
Rafiqul Islam Tipu passes away
Harmanpreet Kaur gets two-match ban for non-sportsmanship behaviour
Pinky, Nahida soar WODI rankings' record height
Postecoglou lauds Son's influence at Tottenham
Marseille sign winger Ismaila Sarr from Watford


Latest News
5 get death sentence, 14 life term in Laxmipur murder case
Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver arrested from Dhaka
Two die in Ctg road crash
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Retired teacher drowns in Rajbari pond
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
3 die in Greece as wildfires rage
Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations amid AI frenzy
Most Read News
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged any time
Hero Alam receives death threat, files GD
Babul Akhtar, father acquitted of DSA charge
Warrant issued against suspended ASP Sohel in rape case
Don’t address ‘my lord,’ HC judges direct lawyers
All countries including Bangladesh should have free, fair polls: US
Pregnant senior assistant secretary dies of dengue
Mirza Fakhrul meets Khaleda Zia at 'Firoza'
Consider an urgent ban on e-cigarettes
Italian PM for legal migration of Bangladeshi workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft