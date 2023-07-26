

Harmanpreet Kaur gets two-match ban for non-sportsmanship behaviour



The incidents occurred during the third match of the ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on July 22.



The first incident occurred specifically when Kaur expressed frustration after her dismissal by hitting the wickets with her bat after she was adjudged caught at slip off spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over of India's innings.

Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level-2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.



She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision".



Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level-1 offence relating to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match" when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticized the umpiring in the match.

The Indian captain admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly.



A Level 2 breach typically carries a penalty ranging from 50 to 100 percent of the player's match fee, and three or four demerit points, while a Level 1 breach entails a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, up to a maximum penalty of 50 percent of the player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.



In Kaur's instance, the accumulation of four demerit points converted to two suspension points, leading to her suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the team.



