

Pinky, Nahida soar WODI rankings' record height



The recent ODI series between Bangladesh and India that finished tied at 1-1 saw some new highs, with experienced batter Fargana Hoque rewarded on the latest rankings update after she became the first player from her country to score an ODI century during the enthralling series, said an ICC media release.



Fargana hit a brilliant 107 in the third and final game of the series and it helped the right-hander jump 11 places to 19th overall and rise to a career-high rating of 565 rating points.

The 30-year-old is the first Bangladesh women to hold a place inside the top 20 of the ODI batter rankings, surpassing the previous best achieved by Rumana Ahmed in February 2017 when the right-hander was ranked 25th.



Nahida Akter was the big mover on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers, with the left-arm spinner jumping five spots to 19th which is the highest ranked any Bangladesh woman has been on this list after Salma Khatun reached 20th with the ball in December last year.



Compatriots Sultana Khatun (up 21 spots to 57th) and Rabeya Khan (up 60 places to 63rd) also made ground on the rankings for ODI bowlers, while India duo Harleen Deol (up 32 spots to 51st) and Jemimah Rodrigues (up 41 places to 55th) improved on the list for batters.



