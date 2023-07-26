Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Marseille sign winger Ismaila Sarr from Watford

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

MARSEILLE, JULY 25: Marseille announced the signing of 25-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr late Monday, further strengthening their front line following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The winger is reported to have joined the French club on a five-year contract following a 13 million euro ($14.4 million) deal, although there was no official confirmation from Marseille.
Sarr is the second big-name signing to arrive at the Stade Velodrome in recent days after Aubameyang joined on a free transfer from Chelsea last week.
The arrival of two forwards casts further doubt  on the future of Alexis Sanchez. Out of contract  since the end of June, the Chilean attacker has not  yet committed to extending his stay on the south coast.
The move signals a return to French football for Sarr who began his career in 2016 at Metz, before joining Rennes in 2017.
The winger scored 18 goals and made 16 assists in 77 appearances for the Breton club.
This was enough to attract the Hornets' attention in 2019. Sarr scored 34 goals and made 24 assists in 131 appearances during his four years in England.
Sarr, who was Watford's record signing, won the Player of the Season award for 2020-2021 season after his 13 goals helped lead the club back to the top flight of English football. "Thank you and good luck, Isma", Watford wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as 'X'.
Last year, Ismaila Sarr met with success on the international stage when he won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. The winger boasts 54 caps for the Lions of Teranga.
It has been a busy summer transfer window so far for Marseille. In addition to Aubameyang, Sarr joins defender Renan Lodi and central midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, both signed from Atletico Madrid.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG draw with Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Japan friendly
Final day washout sees India wrap up series win over West Indies
Shoriful also gets LPL call-up
Rafiqul Islam Tipu passes away
Harmanpreet Kaur gets two-match ban for non-sportsmanship behaviour
Pinky, Nahida soar WODI rankings' record height
Postecoglou lauds Son's influence at Tottenham
Marseille sign winger Ismaila Sarr from Watford


Latest News
5 get death sentence, 14 life term in Laxmipur murder case
Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver arrested from Dhaka
Two die in Ctg road crash
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Retired teacher drowns in Rajbari pond
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
3 die in Greece as wildfires rage
Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations amid AI frenzy
Most Read News
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged any time
Hero Alam receives death threat, files GD
Babul Akhtar, father acquitted of DSA charge
Warrant issued against suspended ASP Sohel in rape case
Don’t address ‘my lord,’ HC judges direct lawyers
All countries including Bangladesh should have free, fair polls: US
Pregnant senior assistant secretary dies of dengue
Mirza Fakhrul meets Khaleda Zia at 'Firoza'
Italian PM for legal migration of Bangladeshi workers
Consider an urgent ban on e-cigarettes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft