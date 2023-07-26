Video
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:08 PM
Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cup boost

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

PERTH, JULY 25: Canada's bid to ignite their Women's World Cup campaign is set to be boosted by the return of Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming for the clash with Ireland on Wednesday.
The Olympic champions started their tournament sluggishly after being held to a goalless draw by Nigeria.
With Fleming on the sidelines with a calf injury, Canada failed to create many clear opportunities and had to settle for a point in a tight Group B headlined by co-hosts Australia.
But having taken part in Canada's training session in Perth on Monday, where her right calf was taped, Fleming is tipped to start against Ireland.
"Jessie fully trained yesterday," Canada coach Bev Priestman told reporters Tuesday.
"We have one more session before tomorrow, but I would expect Jessie to be available," she said of Fleming, Canada's player of the year in 2021 and 2022.
Canada will face a gritty Ireland who impressed on their World Cup debut against Australia in front of 75,000 fans in Sydney.
Australia won 1-0 thanks to a penalty but were holding on at the end.
Ireland also have fitness issues with defender Louise Quinn facing a race against time to recover from a foot injury sustained against Australia.
The 33-year-old centre-back arrived in Perth wearing a protective boot on her left foot.  
"We're a bit concerned, we think she can play. She's going to train, we'll see how far she gets," Ireland coach Vera Pauw said.  "The injury is not straightforward... reliant on how she reacts to this final training session.
"Plan B is ready (if Quinn doesn't play)."
The odds appear against underdog Ireland but Priestman was not underestimating them.
"They're a team full of heart, spirit and passion," she said of the Irish.
"They are very well-drilled and difficult to break down.
"We've got to respect Ireland. By no means are we going into this game thinking this is going to be an easy game."
With damp conditions forecast for Perth for the night fixture, Canada face a challenge in penetrating Ireland's defensive might.
"It is about moving the ball to break down that really solid block they've got," Priestman said.
"It's trying to keep the tempo of the game and not be lured into that sort of rhythm."
With the team's ongoing labour dispute with Canada Soccer "pretty much done", according to Priestman, Canada are focused on getting their campaign back on track and understand the significance of notching a victory.     �AFP


