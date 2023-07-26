S&P Global downgrades BD's credit rating several steps







This move comes after a prolong period of stability signaling potential challenges ahead. S&P Global has revised Bangladesh's sovereign debt rating to 'BB minus' in the long term and 'B' in the short term basis.



Standard & Poor's (S&P) is a global rating agency well known around the world as a creator of financial market indices-widely used as investment benchmarks-a data source, and an issuer of credit ratings for companies and debt obligations. It is perhaps best-known for popular and often-cited S&P 500 Index.

One of the primary reasons for this downgrade rating is concern over Bangladesh's short-term foreign currency payment obligations, which are projected to worsen in the coming year. Additionally, the country's foreign exchange reserves are facing significant pressure. These two factors have contributed to S&P Global's downward revision of Bangladesh's financial forecast.



S&P Global has projected a moderate economic growth rate for Bangladesh in the next three years, estimated to at 6 to 6.4 percent. Notably, the growth rate for the financial year 2022-23 stood at 6.003 percent.



A key factor exacerbating the economic challenges in Bangladesh is dollar crisis. Following Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the value of dollar surged, leading to increased costs for imported energy in Bangladesh. As a result, the country's dollar reserves have declined by one-third.



Furthermore, S&P Global warned that Bangladesh's net external debt and liquidity situation could deteriorate further, potentially leading to more downgrades. This will depend on whether the country's net foreign debt surpasses the current account balance or if the total foreign financing demand exceeds the current account receivables position and usable reserves.



To mitigate the economic risks and stabilize the external economic situation, S&P Global recommended that Bangladesh should focus on boosting exports and attracting investments.



It's worth noting that Bangladesh has also faced credit rating concerns from other reputable agencies. In May this year, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the country's credit rating from BA3 to B1, citing financial sector weaknesses and liquidity risks in foreign transactions.



Moody's pointed out that institutional weaknesses have been exposed during the ongoing crisis, and the country's foreign exchange reserves continue to decline, putting further pressure on the nation's foreign exchange situation.



