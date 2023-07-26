Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

S&P Global downgrades BD's credit rating several steps

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

In a recent development, international rating agency S&P Global has taken a cautious stance on Bangladesh's economic outlook, downgrading its credit rating to by several steps.

This move comes after a prolong period of stability signaling potential challenges ahead. S&P Global has revised Bangladesh's sovereign debt rating to 'BB minus' in the long term and 'B' in the short term basis.

Standard & Poor's (S&P) is a global rating agency well known around the world as a creator of financial market indices-widely used as investment benchmarks-a data source, and an issuer of credit ratings for companies and debt obligations. It is perhaps best-known for popular and often-cited S&P 500 Index.

One of the primary reasons for this downgrade rating is concern over Bangladesh's short-term foreign currency payment obligations, which are projected to worsen in the coming year. Additionally, the country's foreign exchange reserves are facing significant pressure. These two factors have contributed to S&P Global's downward revision of Bangladesh's financial forecast.

S&P Global has projected a moderate economic growth rate for Bangladesh in the next three years, estimated to at 6 to 6.4 percent. Notably, the growth rate for the financial year 2022-23 stood at 6.003 percent.

A key factor exacerbating the economic challenges in Bangladesh is dollar crisis. Following Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the value of dollar surged, leading to increased costs for imported energy in Bangladesh. As a result, the country's dollar reserves have declined by one-third.

Furthermore, S&P Global warned that Bangladesh's net external debt and liquidity situation could deteriorate further, potentially leading to more downgrades. This will depend on whether the country's net foreign debt surpasses the current account balance or if the total foreign financing demand exceeds the current account receivables position and usable reserves.

To mitigate the economic risks and stabilize the external economic situation, S&P Global recommended that Bangladesh should focus on boosting exports and attracting investments.

It's worth noting that Bangladesh has also faced credit rating concerns from other reputable agencies. In May this year, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the country's credit rating from BA3 to B1, citing financial sector weaknesses and liquidity risks in foreign transactions.

Moody's pointed out that institutional weaknesses have been exposed during the ongoing crisis, and the country's foreign exchange reserves continue to decline, putting further pressure on the nation's foreign exchange situation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Annual fish output to rise to 85 lakh tonnes by 2041: Minister
S&P Global downgrades BD's credit rating several steps
Pak rupee suffers 7th straight loss against dollar
Travel tax collection rises to record high at Tk 1,469cr in FY23
PPPA CEO reviews elevated expressway project progress
Govt launches software for transparent project execution
StanChart wins Islamic Bank of the Year award
DataSoft, bKash simplify payment for microcredit borrowers


Latest News
5 get death sentence, 14 life term in Laxmipur murder case
Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver arrested from Dhaka
Two die in Ctg road crash
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Retired teacher drowns in Rajbari pond
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
3 die in Greece as wildfires rage
Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations amid AI frenzy
Most Read News
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged any time
Hero Alam receives death threat, files GD
Babul Akhtar, father acquitted of DSA charge
Warrant issued against suspended ASP Sohel in rape case
Don’t address ‘my lord,’ HC judges direct lawyers
All countries including Bangladesh should have free, fair polls: US
Pregnant senior assistant secretary dies of dengue
Mirza Fakhrul meets Khaleda Zia at 'Firoza'
Italian PM for legal migration of Bangladeshi workers
Consider an urgent ban on e-cigarettes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft