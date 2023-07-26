Video
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:07 PM
Pak rupee suffers 7th straight loss against dollar

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

KARACHI, July 25: The rupee suffered its seventh consecutive loss against the dollar, depreciating by Rs1.11 in the interbank market on Monday, despite claims of stability and high hopes with the IMF inflow.

Currency dealers said the local currency is now set to decline further without any resistance. The dollar settled at Rs287.92 in the interbank market while it gained Re1 to reach Rs293 in the open market.

During the last seven trading sessions the dollar appreciated by 3.98 per cent, or Rs11.46.

Currency experts said the dollarisation of the economy has started at a general level, as domestic savers are buying dollars to protect their savings. This is against the trend, considering that banks have been offering much higher returns due to the 22pc policy rate.

 "It looks unreasonable that despite jumps in dollar inflows and agreement with the IMF, the market is not responding the way it was expected. However, the economy is not working, and the downward trend can be felt in almost all segments of the economy," said Atif Ahmed, a currency dealer in the inter-bank market. He said the downward trend is shaking confidence and providing no support to the exchange rate.    �Dawn


