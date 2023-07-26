Travel tax collection rises to record high at Tk 1,469cr in FY23







It was Tk 462.82 crore more from outgoing international passengers using air, land and waterways against the target of Tk 1,006 crore set for FY23.



Tax zone-1, Dhaka collected the highest travel tax of Tk 1,357.50 crore against the target of Tk 980 crore, taxes zone, Khulna collected Tk 100.50 crore against the target of Tk 26 crore and taxes zone, Rangpur collected Tk 10.82 crore, according to the NBR data.

According to data, travel tax from outgoing international passengers was lowest in previous three financial years as international travel decreased due to impact of the Covid crisis. The revenue board collected Tk 971 crore travel tax in FY22, Tk 767 crore in FY21 and Tk 870 crore in FY20. The NBR collected Tk 1,019 crore in FY19.



NBR officials said the revenue board received record high revenue from outgoing international passengers during FY23 as international travel had become normal following the withdrawal of Covid-induced movement restrictions. About 88 per cent of the total travel tax collected comes from air passengers, they said.



They said, 'Travel tax is a significant portion of overall revenue and the revenue board set a higher collection target of Tk 1,700 crore for the current financial year 2023-2024 as international travel have become popular in the country.'

NBR as a travel tax authority under the new Income Tax Act 2023 has amended the Travel. Tax Act 2003 for FY24 to boost the government revenue earning.



According to the new provision of travel tax act, domestic air travel is now a subject of travel tax and travelers have to pay Tk 200 as travel tax for taking flights to various destinations within the country.



As per the revised travel tax act, in case of air travel, a traveler has to pay Tk 2,000 for travelling to SAARC countries, Tk 6,000 for each outbound traveler to North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Hong Kong, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Taiwan and Tk 4,000 for going to Middle Eastern or other countries.



Besides, the rate is Tk 1,000 if travelers use land and sea routes to go abroad. Earlier, the tax was Tk 500 to Tk 4,000 for each outbound traveler depending on their destination countries and mode of transportation, including air, land and water as per the revised travel tax act 2014.



NBR on January 20 introduced online travel tax collection system to prevent evasion of tax and remove hassles faced by travelers going to India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar by land and water routes.



Travelers can pay the tax online using debit and credit cards. Airlines' agents now collect travel tax from air passengers while selling air tickets online.



Travel tax collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) was higher at Tk 1,468.82 crore in July to June period of the recently concluded financial year 2022-23, according to NBR data.It was Tk 462.82 crore more from outgoing international passengers using air, land and waterways against the target of Tk 1,006 crore set for FY23.Tax zone-1, Dhaka collected the highest travel tax of Tk 1,357.50 crore against the target of Tk 980 crore, taxes zone, Khulna collected Tk 100.50 crore against the target of Tk 26 crore and taxes zone, Rangpur collected Tk 10.82 crore, according to the NBR data.According to data, travel tax from outgoing international passengers was lowest in previous three financial years as international travel decreased due to impact of the Covid crisis. The revenue board collected Tk 971 crore travel tax in FY22, Tk 767 crore in FY21 and Tk 870 crore in FY20. The NBR collected Tk 1,019 crore in FY19.NBR officials said the revenue board received record high revenue from outgoing international passengers during FY23 as international travel had become normal following the withdrawal of Covid-induced movement restrictions. About 88 per cent of the total travel tax collected comes from air passengers, they said.They said, 'Travel tax is a significant portion of overall revenue and the revenue board set a higher collection target of Tk 1,700 crore for the current financial year 2023-2024 as international travel have become popular in the country.'NBR as a travel tax authority under the new Income Tax Act 2023 has amended the Travel. Tax Act 2003 for FY24 to boost the government revenue earning.According to the new provision of travel tax act, domestic air travel is now a subject of travel tax and travelers have to pay Tk 200 as travel tax for taking flights to various destinations within the country.As per the revised travel tax act, in case of air travel, a traveler has to pay Tk 2,000 for travelling to SAARC countries, Tk 6,000 for each outbound traveler to North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Hong Kong, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Taiwan and Tk 4,000 for going to Middle Eastern or other countries.Besides, the rate is Tk 1,000 if travelers use land and sea routes to go abroad. Earlier, the tax was Tk 500 to Tk 4,000 for each outbound traveler depending on their destination countries and mode of transportation, including air, land and water as per the revised travel tax act 2014.NBR on January 20 introduced online travel tax collection system to prevent evasion of tax and remove hassles faced by travelers going to India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar by land and water routes.Travelers can pay the tax online using debit and credit cards. Airlines' agents now collect travel tax from air passengers while selling air tickets online.