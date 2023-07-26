

PPPA CEO reviews elevated expressway project progress



Officials from Bridge Authority, Ministry of Finance, PPP Authority, Italian Thai Development Public Company Limited, China Shandong International Economic and Technical Cooperation Group (CSI), and Sinohydro Corporation Limited were present during the inspection of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's construction work, says a press release.



The first PPP Dhaka Elevated Expressway project is set to partially inaugurate soon, stretching from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Farmgate via Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali, and Tejgaon, bringing immense joy and relief to the people of Dhaka.

This 11-kilometer expressway, equipped with 15 ramps, will facilitate easy access and exit for vehicles, helping them avoid traffic-choked crossings and congested roads, effectively bypassing traffic congestion. The project is being implemented with the PPP model in foreign investment of $1.3 billion.



The Total 19.73 km expressway being built connecting Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kutubkhali on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway, touching 28 city points through ramps to provide entry and exit for city and highway traffic after the completion of the project by June 2024.



Out of the 28 ramps, one of the major exit ramps is being built over the airport road at South Kawla. It will end near the airport's third terminal, which is currently under construction. If one enters the expressway from the Mohakhali or Banani area, they will easily be able to head towards the airport or Gazipur using this ramp.



One can easily enter the expressway using the entry ramp close to the third terminal.In addition to these two, 13 more ramps are being built: two entry ramps and one exit ramp at Kuril; two exit ramps and one entry ramp at Banani; one entry ramp at Chairmanbari; two exit ramps and one entry ramp at Mohakhali; two entry ramps at Bijaysarani; and one exit ramp at Farmgate.



Once elevated expressways are operational, people from the country's northern, western, and southwestern regions will be able to travel from one side to another without having to enter the city streets. The inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway marks a significant milestone in the city's development, promising a happier, more prosperous future for all its residents.



