

Govt launches software for transparent project execution



Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the PPS software launching at NEC conference room as chief guest. State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Nahid Rashid, IMED secretary, Planning Commission Member AKM Fazlul Haque also spoke.



Other members were also present Planning Division Secretary Satyajit Karmakar presided over the function. Project director of the SDPP project Nurun Nahar made the opening statement.

A project titled "Community Based Fisheries Management in Nimgachi Area" was approved on this occasion on digital platform by the Planning Minister.



The entire process of approval of this project taken by the Department of Fisheries has been completed online using PPS software.



Online project approval using PPS software will be a milestone in building a 'Smart Bangladesh' helping to increase transparency, dynamism and knowledge reliance in the national planning system.



Planning Minister MA Mannan said that this is a great day for the Ministry of Planning and also for the Planning Commission as both the entities have been able to launch successfully the PPS software to eventually benefit the concerned stakeholders.



Noting that different executing agencies have performed less in utilization of RADP in the last fiscal year (FY23) compared with the previous fiscal year (FY22), Mannan suggested for developing such software in project implementation and monitoring to have much better outcomes.



He also directed all concerned officials involved in the project framing and appraisal process to perform their duties and responsibilities as per the existing rules and regulations and also through rectifying the errors in their work.



State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said this is an epoch-making event as the new software would minimize the cost and save time in project formulation and approval process.



