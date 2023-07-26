Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt launches software for transparent project execution

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Correspondent

Govt launches software for transparent project execution

Govt launches software for transparent project execution

The government Monday launched the Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software aiming to save cost and time and ensuring more transparency and accountability in project formulation and approval process.

Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the PPS software launching at NEC conference room as chief guest. State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Nahid Rashid, IMED secretary, Planning Commission Member AKM Fazlul Haque also spoke.

Other members were also present Planning Division Secretary Satyajit Karmakar presided over the function. Project director of the SDPP project Nurun Nahar made the opening statement.

A project titled "Community Based Fisheries Management in Nimgachi Area" was approved on this occasion on digital platform by the Planning Minister.

 The entire process of approval of this project taken by the Department of Fisheries has been completed online using PPS software.

 Online project approval using PPS software will be a milestone in building a 'Smart Bangladesh' helping to increase transparency, dynamism and knowledge reliance in the national planning system.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said that this is a great day for the Ministry of Planning and also for the Planning Commission as both the entities have been able to launch successfully the PPS software to eventually benefit the concerned stakeholders.

Noting that different executing agencies have performed less in utilization of RADP in the last fiscal year (FY23) compared with the previous fiscal year (FY22), Mannan suggested for developing such software in project implementation and monitoring to have much better outcomes.

 He also directed all concerned officials involved in the project framing and appraisal process to perform their duties and responsibilities as per the existing rules and regulations and also through rectifying the errors in their work.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said this is an epoch-making event as the new software would minimize the cost and save time in project formulation and approval process.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Annual fish output to rise to 85 lakh tonnes by 2041: Minister
S&P Global downgrades BD's credit rating several steps
Pak rupee suffers 7th straight loss against dollar
Travel tax collection rises to record high at Tk 1,469cr in FY23
PPPA CEO reviews elevated expressway project progress
Govt launches software for transparent project execution
StanChart wins Islamic Bank of the Year award
DataSoft, bKash simplify payment for microcredit borrowers


Latest News
5 get death sentence, 14 life term in Laxmipur murder case
Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver arrested from Dhaka
Two die in Ctg road crash
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Retired teacher drowns in Rajbari pond
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
3 die in Greece as wildfires rage
Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations amid AI frenzy
Most Read News
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged any time
Hero Alam receives death threat, files GD
Babul Akhtar, father acquitted of DSA charge
Warrant issued against suspended ASP Sohel in rape case
Don’t address ‘my lord,’ HC judges direct lawyers
All countries including Bangladesh should have free, fair polls: US
Pregnant senior assistant secretary dies of dengue
Mirza Fakhrul meets Khaleda Zia at 'Firoza'
Italian PM for legal migration of Bangladeshi workers
Consider an urgent ban on e-cigarettes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft