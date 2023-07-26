StanChart wins Islamic Bank of the Year award





Both awards celebrate Standard Chartered Saadiq's position as the leading Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh provides solutions centered around innovation, creativity, and convenience. Digital solutions such as Real Time On-Boarding (RTOB) and Saadiq Non-Face to Face (NF2F) enable customers to manage their finances with ease and comfort.

Innovations like the Saadiq Sadaqah Account - a one-of-a-kind Mudaraba based savings account - empowers customers to make charitable donations seamlessly.

These recent award wins are a reflection of the bank's continuous efforts to develop its existing product suite and to also create innovative financial solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of customers across the country.

"These award recognitions at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2023 is a result of the consistent support we have received from our valued clients, customers, regulators, and other stakeholders."

Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition (product) in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients.

