Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:07 PM
StanChart wins Islamic Bank of the Year award

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh wins as the nation's "Islamic Bank of the Year" and "Best Retail Bank" at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards-2023.
Both awards celebrate Standard Chartered Saadiq's position as the leading Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh, said a press release.
Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh provides solutions centered around innovation, creativity, and convenience. Digital solutions such as Real Time On-Boarding (RTOB) and Saadiq Non-Face to Face (NF2F) enable customers to manage their finances with ease and comfort.
Innovations like the Saadiq Sadaqah Account - a one-of-a-kind Mudaraba based savings account - empowers customers to make charitable donations seamlessly.
These recent award wins are a reflection of the bank's continuous efforts to develop its existing product suite and to also create innovative financial solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of customers across the country.
Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, of the bank said, "As we make progress and move forward in our journey to go cashless and embrace new technologies, Standard Chartered Saadiq remains dedicated to understanding and meeting the evolving demands of this expanding market.
"These award recognitions at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2023 is a result of the consistent support we have received from our valued clients, customers, regulators, and other stakeholders."
Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition (product) in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients.
With a network spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, its Shariah-compliant product offerings and processes connect companies, institutions, and individuals to, and in, some of the world's fastest growing and most dynamic regions.



