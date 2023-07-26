Parachute names winners of its Mother's Day contest





The winners will get exciting gifts, including dinner at a 5-star hotel and more, says a press release.

Parachute Advansed Beliphool opened participation to the contest by sharing a video post from their official Facebook page, and calling in photo submissions featuring the daughters' favorite hairstyle on themselves and their mom.

The contest winner, Ramisa Ibnat, has won a 5-star hotel dinner with her mom, and three other lucky winners Farhana Kazi Bula, Ayesha Parvin Brishty and Sathy Islam are getting exciting gift hampers from Parachute Advansed Beliphool.

