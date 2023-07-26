Video
Parachute names winners of its Mother's Day contest

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

Parachute Advansed Beliphool, the beloved coconut hair oil brand from Marico Bangladesh Limited, has announced the winners of its special contest "Hair Style with Mom" for International Mother's Day 2023 on the official Facebook page of Parachute Advansed Beliphool.
The winners will get exciting gifts, including dinner at a 5-star hotel and more, says a press release.
Parachute Advansed Beliphool opened participation to the contest by sharing a video post from their official Facebook page, and calling in photo submissions featuring the daughters' favorite hairstyle on themselves and their mom.
The contest winner, Ramisa Ibnat, has won a 5-star hotel dinner with her mom, and three other lucky winners Farhana Kazi Bula, Ayesha Parvin Brishty and Sathy Islam are getting exciting gift hampers from Parachute Advansed Beliphool.


