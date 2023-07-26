Robi launches new campaign to boost people’s resilience

Robi Axiata Limited has launched an exciting new campaign titled "Parbe Tumio"- celebrating the incredible resilience of the people of Bangladesh.





The campaignis centred around the idea of overcoming obstacles and moving forward-a concept that not only resonates with today's generation but with the entire nation.





Robi is proud to be the digital partner that helps people move forward on their journey. The leading digital services provider continues to maintain leadership in 4G market with 55.4% of the total subscribers being 4G users.



This is the highest proportion of 4G users among all the operators in the industry. With the completion of a recent network enhancement project, Robi has also ensured 98.5% population coverage of its 4G network with a total of 16,073 4G sites countrywide. These initiatives have already significantly improved 4.5G internet experience by almost doubling data speed especially for 4G smartphone users.





With this new brand philosophy, Robi is launching a TV commercial starring Safa Kabir as the lead protagonist. This is accompanied by nationwide branding as well as other promotional activities on all online and offline touchpoints, all of which arecentred around this inspirational vision.







Commenting on the initiative, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed said, "Robi has not only strengthened its countrywide 4.5G footprint and internet experience but also launched diverse range of digital services to facilitate the journeys of people towards success. This insight inspired us to introduce Robi's latest campaign, 'Parbe Tumio'."







Robi's Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Sethi said, "With this campaign, we intend to reiterate the indomitable spirit of the people of this country to move forward against all odds. Ensuring 98.5% 4G population coverage, we are ready and eager to company you in your life's journey towards success."