Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi launches new campaign to boost people’s resilience

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Desk

Robi launches new campaign to boost people’s resilience

Robi launches new campaign to boost people’s resilience

Robi Axiata Limited has launched an exciting new campaign titled "Parbe Tumio"- celebrating the incredible resilience of the people of Bangladesh.

The campaignis centred around the idea of overcoming obstacles and moving forward-a concept that not only resonates with today's generation but with the entire nation.

Robi is proud to be the digital partner that helps people move forward on their journey. The leading digital services provider continues to maintain leadership in 4G market with 55.4% of the total subscribers being 4G users.
This is the highest proportion of 4G users among all the operators in the industry. With the completion of a recent network enhancement project, Robi has also ensured 98.5% population coverage of its 4G network with a total of 16,073 4G sites countrywide. These initiatives have already significantly improved 4.5G internet experience by almost doubling data speed especially for 4G smartphone users.

With this new brand philosophy, Robi is launching a TV commercial starring Safa Kabir as the lead protagonist. This is accompanied by nationwide branding as well as other promotional activities on all online and offline touchpoints, all of which arecentred around this inspirational vision.

Commenting on the initiative, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed said, "Robi has not only strengthened its countrywide 4.5G footprint and internet experience but also launched diverse range of digital services to facilitate the journeys of people towards success. This insight inspired us to introduce Robi's latest campaign, 'Parbe Tumio'."

Robi's Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Sethi said, "With this campaign, we intend to reiterate the indomitable spirit of the people of this country to move forward against all odds. Ensuring 98.5% 4G population coverage, we are ready and eager to company you in your life's journey towards success."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Annual fish output to rise to 85 lakh tonnes by 2041: Minister
S&P Global downgrades BD's credit rating several steps
Pak rupee suffers 7th straight loss against dollar
Travel tax collection rises to record high at Tk 1,469cr in FY23
PPPA CEO reviews elevated expressway project progress
Govt launches software for transparent project execution
StanChart wins Islamic Bank of the Year award
DataSoft, bKash simplify payment for microcredit borrowers


Latest News
5 get death sentence, 14 life term in Laxmipur murder case
Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver arrested from Dhaka
Two die in Ctg road crash
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Retired teacher drowns in Rajbari pond
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
3 die in Greece as wildfires rage
Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations amid AI frenzy
Most Read News
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged any time
Hero Alam receives death threat, files GD
Babul Akhtar, father acquitted of DSA charge
Warrant issued against suspended ASP Sohel in rape case
Don’t address ‘my lord,’ HC judges direct lawyers
All countries including Bangladesh should have free, fair polls: US
Pregnant senior assistant secretary dies of dengue
Mirza Fakhrul meets Khaleda Zia at 'Firoza'
Italian PM for legal migration of Bangladeshi workers
Consider an urgent ban on e-cigarettes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft