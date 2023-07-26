

Construction of road, storm water network starts at BSMSN, Mirsarai

The inauguration ceremony took place at BGMEA Garment Village Mirsarai, where representatives of BGMEA, senior officials of various investment institutions, local administration, contractors' representatives of 2A, CCECC-CRCC JV, and other business officials were present.

CCECC-CRCC JV has entered into the Contract with Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) on 9th July 2023, says a press release.

Construction of Road and Storm Water Network for Mirsarai-2A EZ Project, major scope of works of the Project includes 10.70 km of road construction, 16.56 km of water drainage, slope protection, signage boards, guideposts, and marking lines as auxiliary facilities etc. The duration of the project is 30 Months.

The project aiming at upgrading BangbabandhuSheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar standard and offer foreign investor a better infrastructure services in the Economic Zone which will according boost the growth of local industry and economic.

BEZA Executive Member (planning and development) Mohammad Irfan Sharif said all kinds of support will be given from BEZA to set up new industries here and those who already set up industries here they will get much support and benefits.

Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk, Project Director of Bangabandhu BSMSN Development Project, Md Moniruzzaman, General Manager (Investment Development) of BEZA, and other local administration officials were present at the event.

Implementing 5 significant infrastructure projects since 2017, CCECC has proven a development partner of the Economic Zone. The representative of the CCECC-CRCC JV expressed its gratitude towards BEZA and the people of Mirsarai for their support.



