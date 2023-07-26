Experts discuss assembling of industrial robot The fourth Meeting of the 4IR&ICT Working Committee by was held on Monday at Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) premises in the city and discussed the potential of assembling industrial robots in Bangladesh to create new jobs.





Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Managing Director of BHTPA was in the chair and praised BUILD initiative for coming up with an essential issue of Assembling Industrial Robots, which has huge potential in the country's industrial sector.







He said in some sectors, employment may fall so we will have to create a situation so that we can create new jobs. He said educational institutions have a significant role in upscaling and re-skilling work force to avoid a decline in employment.



He said the Ministry of Industries (MoI) should develop new technological policies suitable to the present need. He said that BHTPA can take the initiative to take specific projects in this respect.





BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum presented a keynote titled "Potential of Assembling Industrial Robots for Different Industrial Sectors of Bangladesh", highlighting the potential of social and economic impacts of robot assembling, including job displacement, skills development and ethical considerations showing some comparative scenarios of other countries.







While presenting strategies and recommendations for policymakers and industry stakeholders she went on to show the benefits and challenges of using robots in the country's industrial sector.





China and Turkey are already using robots in their industries where employment fell initially but gradually recovered. Bangladeshi businesses are already stepping into robotics.





The rise of global value chains (GVCs) and the fragmentation of production processes present opportunities for intra-industry trade and regional economic integration, and entrepreneurs in Bangladesh can exploit GVCs by becoming an 'assembling' hub.







She also emphasized implementation of Industrial Policy (IP) 2022, which has given importance of assembling robots calling for MoI, BIDA, BHTPA, BSCIC and other trade and industrial organizations to implement it.







The policy paper recommended a survey for demand analysis on the type of robots needed by factories updating the robotics strategies, education and skill development programs, use of robots initially in risky areas, university-academia collaboration etc.





Dr Mehedi Anwar, Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Connecticut, US, joined virtually and said if we want to use intelligent technology, we must go for 5G.





Mr Syed Tamjidur Rahman, Vice President of Bangladesh Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution called for collaborative activities in technology development field.







Dr Shamim Ahmed Dewan, Associate Professor, Department of Robotics, University of Dhaka said we could go for assembling robotics to align our demand. Still, we must focus on a skilled workforce and programming with high-end technology.







He urged concerned individuals to work with all training facilities to get more skilled workforce. We need to develop skills in our universities and educational institutions to get skilled workforce.





BIDA Director Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan said robotics is a potential investment sector. Deputy Director (Research) of BHTPA noted that we must prepare an execution plan and initiate small and practical projects to promote a Made in Bangladesh brand gradually.





Mr Nayeem Ashraf of A2i, Enamul Hafiz Latifee, Research Fellow of BASIS, Masum Billah, System Manager, ICT Ministry also spoke in the seminar. A number of officials from BHTPA, and MCCI, among others, also spoke on the occasion.