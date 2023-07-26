Video
Wednesday, 26 July, 2023
Home Business

Stocks fall on selling pressure

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Tuesday as the dominant small investors sold their shares for cash.
At the close of the trading, DSEX, the main index of the DSE, decreased by 6.85 points from the previous day to 6,331 points. DSE Shariah Index decreased by 1.35 points to 1,373 points. DS-30 index decreased by 4.34 points to 2,162 points.
According to DSE data, a total of 13 crore 65 lakh 76 thousand 957 shares and units of 358 companies were bought and sold in the market on Tuesday. Tk  660.95 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 633.49 crore was traded on the previous day.
On this day, the price of 49 companies' shares increased, on the contrary, 121 companies decreased, and 188 companies remained unchanged.
The top 10 companies by turnover are- Sea Pearl Beach, Fu-Wang Food, RD Food, Crystal Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, Legacy Footwear, Lub-Ref, Asia Insurance, Alif Industries and ADN Telecom.
At the CSE it main index decreased by 12.36 points to 18,709 points. Shares and units of 190 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 41 have increased, 73 have decreased and 76 have remained unchanged. At the end of the day, Tk 10.25 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Tk 8.67 crore shares were traded on Monday.


