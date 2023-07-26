Prime Bank signs dealt with Portonics Ltd Prime Bank recently signed an agreement with Portonics Ltd, a leading online payment aggregators in Bangladesh, at Prime Bank head office premises in Dhaka, says a press release.





Under the deal, Prime Bank internet banking user will be able to make payments at all merchants under Portonics Limited and Prime Bank credit card holders will enjoy up to 36 months EMI facility.







Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Sadiqur Rahman, Vice President of Portonics Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.



Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and ADC of Prime Bank and other high officials of respective organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.