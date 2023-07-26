EBL inks deal with Bio Xin Cosmeceuticals Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) signed an agreement with Bio Xin Cosmeceuticals recently. Under this agreement, Customers can enjoy 20% discount on offline purchase of all products, and treatments of Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, says a press release.





Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, EBL and Muhammad Zahidul Hoque, CEO of Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka.







Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL; Jannatul Ferdous, Senior Manager- Operations, Saiful Islam Rasel, Manager, Admin , and Nusaiba Rahman, Asst. Manager Business Development of Bio-Xin were present on the occasion.