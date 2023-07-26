

GIB opens ATM booth at Kamalapur Rly Station

Global Islami Bank (GIB) has set up its ATM Booth at Kamalapur Railway Station, Dhaka and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated it as the chief guest on Monday, says a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of GIB Sami Karim and Shah Alam Kiron Shishir, Divisional Commercial Officer (Dhaka Division), Mohammad Aminul Haque, Deputy Commercial Officer-1 of Bangladesh Railway, Manager of Motijheel Branch of GIB Md. Shamsur Rahman Majumder, EVP & Head of General Services Division Zulfiquar Ali Khan, Head of Marketing Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Head of Cards A N M Ahsan Habib, were present among others.



