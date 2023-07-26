NRBC Bank’s H1 deposits at Tk17,753cr, loans Tk14,348cr





At the end of June this year, the bank's deposits increased by 19 percent to Taka 17,753 crore which was 14 thousand 917 crores in the previous June.

On the other hand, loan disbursement increased from Taka 12 thousand 416 crore to Taka 14 thousand 348 crore. In the 168th meeting of the bank's board of directors held on Monday, the approved unaudited financial report of the first half of the current year (January to June) was presented.

The meeting, presided over by Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal, was held in a hybrid method. The bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Director Mohammed Adnan Imam, A M Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Independent director Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Air Chief Marshal (retired) Abu Esrar, and Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, and other senior executives of the Bank were present in the meeting.

According to information of the financial report, at the end of June 2023, the size of the bank's balance sheet including off balance sheet stood at Taka 27 thousand 321 crore which was Taka 24 thousand 330 crores in last June 2022.

Moreover, the Bank's total asset value (NAV) at the end of June of the current year is BDT 1,312 crore, which was BDT 1,200 crore in June of the previous year. On an individual basis, NAV stands at BDT 1,274 crore, compared to BDT 1,168 crore in June of the previous year. Also, during January to June of 2023, the Bank's EPS stands at 51 paisa in a consolidated manner and 45 paisa on an individual basis.

It is worth mentioning that NRBC Bank started its journey on April 2, 2013, and it is now providing banking services through 1,616 service centers across the country. The Bank registered in the capital market in 2021 has introduced and widened the prevalence of sub-branch banking and micro-credit for betterment of rural people.



At the end of June this year, treasury investment stood at Tk 4,672 crores. It was 3 thousand 502 crores in the previous year. Investment has increased by 33.40 percent in one year.