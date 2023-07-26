Community Bank holds its 42nd Board Meeting

The 42nd Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.





The meeting was chaired by M Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.





Directors, Independent Directors and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.