PM likely to visit Rangpur on Aug 2







According to the divisional and district administrations and local Awami league leaders, the Prime Minister would hold separate meetings with high officials divisional and district administrations and senior leaders of the party's various levels.



Later, she will address at a divisional level public rally at the Rangpur Zilla High School ground.

The district committee of the ruling Awami League will organize the rally marking the visit of the Prime Minister, who is also wife of late scientist Dr. Wazed Miah, a son of Rangpur's Pirganj.



Meanwhile, people and leaders and activists of ruling AL and pro-government political parties of Rangpur region have been waiting keenly for the mass-gathering at Rangpur Zilla High School ground expecting announcement of implementing the much -awaited Teesta Master-Plan Project along with various development projects for the division.



It's expected that the PM will give announcement of implementing the project and allocate at least Tk3000 crore of its estimated cost of Tk8,500 crore. Once the project is implemented, some six crore people of Teesta region will be benefited by saving croplands and crops from the erosion of the river.



When contacted, Abul Kashem, joint convener of Rangpur Metropolitan Awami League, told this correspondent, "The Teesta Master-Plan Project is a dream of the Prime Minister. She has dreamt it and taken initiative to implement it. Once the project is implemented, crores of people would be benefited and their prayers will always be with the PM, also daughter of our great leader Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."



"She had dreamt about the Padma Bridge, and it came true. Now the people southern regions have been getting its benefit. We believe that the Teesta Master-Plan would also be implemented during her regime. Now, she will show us that she has implemented her dream here also," he added.



When contacted, President Nazrul Islam Hakkani and General Secretary Shafiar Rahman of the Teesta Bachao, Nodi Bachao Sangram Parishad told this correspondent that a six- member team of the parishad met Prime Minister's Political Adviser Kabir Bin Anwar at his Dhanmondi office.



In the meeting, Kabir Bin Anwar, also a retired secretary, assured that the master-plan would be implemented soon to save the people of the region from their sufferings. The work would be inaugurated soon. Around Tk3,000 crore to Tk3,500 would be allocated initially to start the work, he assured. We hope that the PM will give her announcement in the public rally of August 2, they hoped.



While visited the flood affected Teesta region recently, it was seen that hundreds of acres lands were eroded in the river along with huge houses, homesteads, croplands and schools, colleges, madrasas, mosques and graveyards in last two years. Most people are afraid of protecting the houses, croplands and others from the river erosion. They want immediate implementation of the project that could save them.



While visiting Rangpur Gangachara's Laksmitari Union's Shakardaha village recently, it was seen that there is nothing in the village. However, it was busy village with hundreds of houses, schools, madrasas and mosques. The entire village went under the river in the erosion of the Teesta during this season.



Only the Laksmitari Shakardaha Primary School is announcing its existence very near to the river.



Its teacher Ilias Hossain told this correspondent that the school was established in 1990 and relocated once in 2004 due to river erosion. Now, it's again at the risk of erosion. At the same time, the school is facing shortage of students as most of the families left the as their homesteads had been eroded. Only 115 students have been studying in the school now while more than 400 students were there.



While talking to this correspondent, Sadeka Banu, a local resident of nearby village, told that they have shifted their house seven months ago to an area near the Sheikh Hasina Bridge as their homestead at Shankardaha was about to erode. Now, the area has been devoured by the river. That's why they are now living in the house where they don't have any land for growing crops.



Laksmitari Union Parishad's UP Member Ramzan Ali told this correspondent, "The people of the river area are not sure if their houses will remain stable in the next moment or not. Most the local people have shifted their houses six to seven times in their lives.



Experts claimed that more Tk20,000 crore is being damaged every year in the Teesta river area.



When contacted, Bangladesh Water Development Board's (BWDB) Rangpur Office's Additional Chief Engineer Mahbubur Rahman told this correspondent that the government is working on implementation of the project. So far I know the procedure of signing an agreement with China is underway.



"Under the project, work of 113 kilometres would be done initially. It would be needed around Tk8,240 crore for the total project. The Chinese government has agreed to provide loans for the project at higher interest. Their interest rate might be 3 to 4 percent. But, JICA and World Bank's interest rates might be within two per cent. The government is working on the matter, so that it can arrange money at lower rates. 