US, BD share similar ideals: Haas







"Almost two centuries after 1776, Bangladesh fought the Liberation War based on four similar principles: nationalism, socialism, democracy, and secularism, these shared principles, and the success of our nations' ability to continually 'form a more perfect Union' are - and will be - the anchor of US-Bangladesh relations," he said at a reception marking the Independence Day (July 4) of United States on Sunday evening, according to a press release of the US Embassy in Dhaka.



Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was the chief guest at the US celebration of its 247th Independence Day in Dhaka.

Haas said, the US believes the principles that define America, extend beyond its borders.



"And we also believe that those values anchor US-Bangladeshi ties, now and in the future," he added.



"The strength of our democracy is in our people, and the strength of our people gets full expression in our democracy," he said.



Haas said the story of Bangladeshis carries significance in the United States.



In his speech, the ambassador said, Independence Day celebrations are a combination of patriotic speeches and backyard BBQs, of military parades and fireworks, and of music that runs the gamut from the "Star-Spangled Banner" to "Born in the USA" to "Bad to the Bone."



"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed," Haas said.



"Standing here now, in 2023, I note these principles of equality and democracy don't apply just to men, but also to women, and the whole diverse range of Americans, regardless of race, color, or creed," he added.



A special photo exhibition was held on the occasion that captured the spirit of George Thorogood's tour, with a Bangladeshi twist. This exhibition showcases Bangladeshis who have made their homes in many of the 50 states of the United States.?



"These photographs are a testament to the diversity that flourishes within our borders, where people from all walks of life, including Bangladeshis, have found a place to call home," said Haas.



"Through this exhibition, we witness the remarkable stories of Bangladeshis who have embraced the American dream, contributing their skills, culture, and heritage to the vibrant mosaic of our society," he said.



"Their presence all over the United States exemplifies the strength and resilience of the American people, a strength rooted in our shared values of liberty, justice, and equality," Haas said.

